Prep football roundup: Hartselle bounces back for win over Jackson-Olin

Sep. 2—HARTSELLE — Hartselle rallied from last week's season-opening loss to Austin in a big way, scoring 29 straight points in a 35-8 blowout of Jackson-Olin on Friday.

Noah Yates got the Tigers on the board in the first quarter, hitting a 37-yard field goal. A 23-yard touchdown pass from Landon Blackwood to Jayden Morris pushed the Hartselle lead to 10-0 after one quarter.

Yates' second field goal, a 30-yarder, pushed the lead to 13-0 early in the second quarter and a 12-yard touchdown run by Lincoln Bryant gave the Tigers a 20-0 lead at the half.

A safety by the Hartselle defense and an 8-yard touchdown run by Ri Fletcher extended the lead to 29-0 after three quarters before Jackson-Olin got on the scoreboard. The Tigers wrapped up the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Jennings in the fourth quarter.

Hartselle (1-1) opens Class 6A, Region 7 play next week at home against Cullman.

—

Falkville 49, Danville 12: Falkville quarterback Landon Powers rushed for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Blue Devils rolled past county rival Danville on Friday.

Denver Comstock added two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown for Falkville, while Jackson Edmondson returned a blocked punt for another touchdown.

Falkville (2-0) opens Class 2A, Region 8 play next week at Sheffield. Danville (0-2) opens region play at Susan Moore.

—

Decatur Heritage 55, Carbon Hill 0: Savarius Evans rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to lead Decatur Heritage on Friday.

Nash Thomas tossed a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for two more, while Jaxon Thomas and Harrison Hardy had one receiving touchdown each. Thomas also had a rushing score and Budda Taylor had one rushing touchdown as well.

Decatur Heritage opens region play next week at home against Valley Head.

—

Hatton 26, Columbia 7: Hatton quarterback Tasean Love rushed for a pair of touchdowns as the Hornets rolled past Class 6A Columbia on Friday.

Karvieon Black added a rushing touchdown for the Hornets. He also caught a 2-point conversion pass from Love. Kahne Little and Quenderius Bowling also converted 2-point attempts for Hatton.

Hatton (2-0) is off next week before opening region play at Tharptown.

—

Athens 35, Bob Jones 28: Brogan Gross went 17-of-25 passing for 259 yards and five touchdowns as Athens won a high-scoring contest against Class 7A Bob Jones on Friday.

Gross connected with receiver Jay'shon Ridgle on touchdown passes of 23, 50 and 26 yards. He also tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Johnson Speegle and a 37-yard touchdown pass to Caiden Dumas.

Ridgle finished with six catches for 121 yards, while Dumas caught five balls for 84 yards. Silas Jones carried the ball 17 times for 116 yards and Micah Henson and Benny Seibert each recovered a fumble for the Golden Eagles.

Athens (2-0) opens Class 6A, Region 7 play next week at home against Decatur.

—

Elkmont 64, Brindlee Mountain 0: Brandon Farris scored three touchdowns as Elkmont picked up a convincing win over Brindlee Mountain on Friday.

Noah Holt added a pair of touchdowns for the Red Devils, while Jake Guthrie, Ethan Adams, John Adam Doner, Lincoln Doner and Evan May added one touchdown each.

Elkmont (2-0) opens Class 3A, Region 8 play next week against Phil Campbell.

—

In other games including area teams: Fairview defeated Priceville 35-0, Arab topped Brewer 23-13, West Limestone beat Clements 29-26 in double overtime, Mae Jemison topped Tanner 33-27 and Central-Florence defeated East Limestone 42-35.