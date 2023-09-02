Prep football roundup

Sep. 2—Thursday

PORUM 45, SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 0 — Head coach Brian Patterson's debut started on the right foot as Porum's defense was dominant, allowing just two first downs and 42 total offensive yards to South Coffeyville. Offensively, quarterback Gage Scarbarough had over 100 yards through the air and over 100 yards rushing for the Panthers (1-0), who had four scores called back due to penalties.

Friday

WAGONER 24, COWETA 7 — The Bulldogs scored 21-unanswered points on their way to the season-opening win. The defending Class 4A champions trailed 7-3 before Mattson Swanson went 66 yards with a punt return to put Wagoner up 10-7 at halftime. Kale Charboneau, who lead the Bulldogs in passing completing 16 of 24 attempts for 153 yards, had a 4-yard run and Trenton Edwards closed out the scoring with a 12-yard run, both in the third quarter.

GORE 30, KEYS 7 — Hunter McGee caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Tate Brooksher as Gore improved to 2-0.

VIAN 35, EUFAULA 27 — Quarterback Ledger Folsom rushed the ball 19 times for 94 yards in the Ironheads' loss. Through the air he was 4-of-11 for 73 yards and an interception. Peter Lee added eight rushes for 49 yards as Eufaula (0-1) ended with a total of 31 rushes for 146 yards.

HASKELL 20, CANEY VALLEY 12 —Dylan Ozinga had two rushing touchdowns and also a two-point conversion run. He threw a touchdown pass to Lucas King as Haskell (1-0) got the win.

WARNER 61, SAVANNA 8 — Warner had a 54-0 lead at halftime and was led by Preston Cannon who finished with four touchdowns.

CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 49, CHECOTAH 27 — Jacob Jones finished 20-of-29 for 341 yards passing with four touchdowns and one interception. University of Oklahoma commit, Elijah Thomas had seven receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns in the Checotah (1-1) loss. Jaydin Bray added 41 yards receiving and one score while Kaden Mitchell finished with 85 all-purpose yards. Reighn Westbrook had one fumble recovery.

WEBBERS FALLS 56, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 27 — Maddux Shelby led Webbers Falls (2-0) rushing with 214 yards and four scores on 14 attempts. Through the air, he completed four passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Dakota Moore added 169 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries

MOUNDS 28, PORTER 22 — No Stats reported at press time.