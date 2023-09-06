Prep Football Preview: Cats versus Dogs in a premiere Week 2 matchup

Sep. 6—The second week of the prep football season features a must-watch game for local football fans when Montesano travels west to take on Aberdeen this Friday.

Montesano at Aberdeen

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Stewart Field, Aberdeen

Players to watch: Aberdeen — Grady Springer QB/DB; Aidan Watkins RB/LB; JaBron Brooks OL/DL; Patrick Walsh WR/DB. Montesano — Jaxson Wilson QB/LB; Gabe Bodwell RB/DL; Cam Taylor OL/DL; Tucker Eaton RB/DB.

For the second straight season, a Week 2 matchup between Montesano and Aberdeen provides all the hype and excitement expected from a what is arguably the marquee matchup featuring two Twin Harbors teams this season.

Aberdeen enters the game coming off a rout of crosstown rival Hoquiam and possesses what might be the biggest front line that Montesano will face all season.

Senior linemen JaBron Brooks, Paul Baltazar and Jadon Roehrborn are a load to deal with up front and controlled both the offensive and defensive lines of scrimmage in Friday's 36-0 victory over the Grizzlies.

That helped the Cats control field position the entire game, allowing the offense to play on a short field and opened holes for elusive running back Aidan Watkins and company to sprint through.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen quarterback Grady Springer (4) and running back Aidan Watkins (19), seen here against Hoquiam on Sept. 1, will join their Bobcats teammates as they host Montesano on Friday in Aberdeen.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen quarterback Grady Springer (4) and running back Aidan Watkins (19), seen here against Hoquiam on Sept. 1, will join their Bobcats teammates as they host Montesano on Friday in Aberdeen.

Montesano enters Friday's game with a victory after easily dispatching Black Hills 44-7, one season after being upset by the Wolves.

The well-oiled machine that is the Bulldogs program looked every bit the part of state-championship contender against their Black Hills, rushing for over 250 yards — led by a 120-yard effort from senior running back Gabe Bodwell — and benefiting from two long touchdown passes from quarterback Jaxson Wilson to receiver Bode Poler.

Both teams bring a ton of talent, with the battle in the trenches between Aberdeen's monster of an offensive line facing off against Bodwell and Bulldogs' standout linemen Cam Taylor being a matchup to keep an eye on.

Hoquiam at Fort Vancouver

When and where: 5 p.m. Friday at Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver

Players to watch: Hoquiam — Zander Jump QB/DB; Dominic Standstipher RB/LB; Trevor Turpin OL/DL; Chance LaBounty WR/DL. Fort Vancouver — Caleb Hyde QB; Kyler Smith WR; Denis Zayets RB; Ayden Hyde RB.

Hoquiam will look to rebound after a tough loss when the Grizzlies square off against Fort Vancouver.

The Grizzlies (0-1) took their lumps against Myrtle Street rival Aberdeen in suffering its second straight shutout loss to the Bobcats.

Hoquiam will look to get the offense moving forward against the Trappers, something it struggled to do for the majority of offensive possession against the Cats.

Fort Vancouver (1-0) is coming off its first season-opening victory since 2005 after a 20-7 triumph over Vashon Island on its home turf.

The Trappers had a nice mix on offense, with quarterback Caleb Hyde passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns while running back Denis Zayets had 18 carries for 90 yards.

Hoquiam has won the previous two meetings over Fort Vancouver, including a 49-28 victory last season.

Elma at Cascade Christian

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Sunset Stadium, Puyallup

Players to watch: Elma — Carter Studer QB; Isaac Phillips FB/MLB; Tanner Thompson C/DT; Jacob Meadows WR/CB. Cascade Christian — Grant Johnson QB/DB; Jackson Almond WR; Jack Tangen RB; Byson Vasquez RB/LB.

Elma (1-0) looks to move to 2-0 on the season when the Eagles face Cascade Christian at 7 p.m. on Friday in Puyallup.

Elma quarterback Carter Studer hooked up with receiver Ethan Camus for a clutch overtime touchdown followed by an Eagles defensive stand to leave Centralia with a 21-14 overtime win in Week 1.

In Cascade Christian (1-0), the Eagles will face a team coming off a 34-18 route of Cedar Park Christian last week.

The Cougars' offense was led by quarterback Grant Johnson, who ran the run-pass option offense effectively, throwing for 161 yards and three touchdowns.

Johnson's favorite target was receiver Jackson Almond, who caught seven passes for 103 yards and two scores in the win.

The Cougars also got a big defensive effort from linebacker Byson Vasquez, who had five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and forced five fumbles in the victory.

Adna at Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Crogstad Field, Menlo

Players to watch: Adna — Lane Johnson QB; Jens Neilson WR. PWV — Tyson Portmann QB/DB; Nathan Fluke QB/CB; Blake Howard RB/LB; Cody Strozyk TE/LB.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley should face a tougher test in Week 2 when it faces Adna in the Titans' home-opener on Friday in Menlo.

PWV ran off 26 straight points in last week's 26-8 dismantling of Mossyrock, an 8-man program playing its first 11-man game in four seasons.

Adna lost big to open its season, but it came against defending state champion Napavine 59-6.

The Pirates (0-1) are led by quarterback Lane Johnson, who scored Adna's only touchdown against the Tigers with a 57-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.

Wahkiakum at Raymond-South Bend

When and Where: 7 p.m. Friday at Millam Field, South Bend

Players to watch: Wahkiakum — Zakk Carlson QB. RSB — Austin Snodgrass QB/LB; Ferrill Johnson RB/DB; Robby Stigall RB/LB.

Highly-touted Raymond-South Bend had a bit of a stumble out of the starting gate, losing 42-35 to Toledo on a touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the game.

The Ravens (0-1) will look to cleanse the bad taste of that loss when they host Wahkiakum on Friday at Millam Field.

Similar to the Ravens, the Mules (0-1) are coming off a tough loss, falling 34-29 to Rainier after taking a one-point lead with 29 seconds to go in the game before allowing the game-winning touchdown with one tick left on the clock.

The high-scoring Ravens beat Wahkiakum 48-20 last season and will look to get in the win column this weekend.

Other games

Ocosta at Naselle — Ocosta had to wait a week to start its season after Toutle Lake cancelled its Week 1 contest due to Ocosta declining to play an 11-man game. The Wildcats will face Naselle — which opened its season with a 56-40 victory over Quilcene — in an 8-man contest at 7 p.m. Friday.

North Beach at Chief Leschi — North Beach will look to bounce back from a blowout loss to Ilwaco when the Hyaks face Chief Leschi at 7 p.m. Friday in Puyallup. The Warriors defeated Tulalip Heritage 68-38 in Week 1.

Wishkah Valley at Clallam Bay — Wishkah Valley will take on Clallam Bay in a season-opening 6-man contest at 7 p.m. Friday at Clallam Bay High School.

Lake Quinault at Mary M. Knight — In a season-opening matchup for both teams, Lake Quinault takes on Mary M. Knight in a 6-man game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Mary M. Knight High School.