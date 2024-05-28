Prep football practices on Memorial Day? You bet

May 27—Among the sights and sounds you'd expect to find on a random Memorial Day afternoon, a high school football team in New Mexico working out in pads is not among them.

And, in fact, this is a new thing.

A visit to La Cueva on Monday found the Bears in pads and hitting. Normally this would be against the rules, but the New Mexico Activities Association has given the state's football programs a two-month window in which to conduct two weeks of practice — although it is optional.

While a majority of the schools are going to wait until the end of the window, which closes July 20, to get their two weeks in, the defending Class 6A state champions are out front.

"It's an early evaluation (of personnel) before we start our summer," La Cueva coach Brandon Back said after a 100-minute practice on Monday. "That's kind of the reason why we picked the dates we did, to see where we're at, where we need to go."

The NMAA gave schools two months in which to schedule two weeks of practice. The protocols are identical to what they'll have on Aug. 5, which is the first official day of practice for the 2024 season.

The first two days are in helmets, shoulder pads added on days three and four with some modest contact, and then full-fledged workouts on the fifth day.

"It is giving us that early stamp, and making some moves in the summer that we'd probably make in the fall," Back said.

Manzano, which is going down to Class 4A football this year, would probably have practiced early, Monarchs coach Stephen Johnston said, but the program's helmets had not yet been reconditioned, so it was not possible.

Manzano is planning its two weeks starting July 8.

But Johnston was very much in lockstep with Back, asserting that getting a look at players in pads during the summer would be hugely beneficial when Aug. 5 rolls around.

Especially because teams have a limited number of full practices before their scrimmages in Week 2 of the preseason.

"(In August), I think we all feel very rushed," Johnston said. "For me, we can do a little more evaluation (in July)."

Roswell is one of the schools that is not going to practice.

"I'm not against it," Coyotes coach Jeff Lynn said. "But I didn't feel comfortable (with the calendar). If the state championships in track and baseball ended a week earlier, then we probably could have taken advantage."

And, Lynn added, "We know who our varsity is at this point."

Down the road 40 miles, the defending 5A state champ, Artesia, is taking an even more radical approach. It's not just that the Bulldogs are planning July 8-19, like many schools.

"For us, we're actually stepping back from the 7-on-7 world," Artesia coach Jeremy Maupin said, referencing the popular passing competitions that frequently dominate the summer. "We're only doing one (7-on-7) tournament this year."

Instead, Maupin said, these two practice weeks could better fill their needs.

"Squeezing it down," he said, "we think we'll get better work in practice than we would at 7 on 7s. We'll get a lot more accomplished in our practices, being able to tackle and move."

Back concurred.

"It's trying to figure out where you're gonna put your puzzle pieces. That's the biggest thing," he said. Back is in favor of allowing schools to use helmets in activities like 7 on 7s, saying he wants players to be able to be protected from head and face injuries. "We don't even care about wearing shoulder pads."

To that end, La Cueva is limiting the physicality during the workouts, arranging just a short amount of time for full contact drills. But Back said this is still a productive step before fall camps begin in a couple of months.

Las Cruces High falls a bit in the middle. The Bulldawgs will practice the final week of June and the first week of July.

"When they changed the calendar," Lopez said, "they pushed it up on us and we lost a week of preparation before the season. This gives you some time back. ... I think we're all gonna be grateful for that kind of time."

Maupin sounds interested in how this will play out.

"We're gonna see how it goes. I'm one, I don't think we need it ... (I'd like) the NMAA to let us practice right into (Aug. 5)," Maupin said. " I'm probably one of the coaches who is against it, but we're gonna try it out this year and see what it looks like."