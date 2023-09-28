Prep football: Ottumwa looks to refocus at Ames

Sep. 28—OTTUMWA — There's learning how to win and there's learning how to deal with success.

The Ottumwa High School football team was riding high heading into Homecoming week having won two straight games, including a last-season 30-28 victory at Oskaloosa the previous week. It appeared the Bulldogs had set themselves up to finish the season with a flourish with winless Marshalltown paying a visit to Schafer Stadium.

Ottumwa senior captain John Hardin, however, could see his team was headed for a brick wall last week against the Bobcats.

"I knew it was coming. I tried telling everyone to stay focused and we never did," Hardin said. "I think we overlooked Marshalltown and we had all the Homecoming events going on all week. I always believe in respecting your opponent and play every game like you want to win, not like you're going to win."

Ottumwa learned the hard lesson last Friday of not taking an opponent seriously, winding up with a serious opponent in Marshalltown. The Bobcats never looked back after scoring on a 77-yard touchdown pass from running back Xayvion Anderson to Cory Smith, winning 44-7 in a game that ultimately had to be called at halftime due to shots that were fired near Schafer Stadium causing a safety concern.

"We're getting to the point where lessons have to start being learned instead of absorbed, because we've absorbed a lot of lessons over the course of the past few weeks," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "It seems that, every time we take one or two steps forward, we take four or five steps back and it takes us back to where we started from. As a coaching staff, we have to figure out how to take a few steps forward, hold even, and take a few more steps forward."

Whether or not Ottumwa can learn their lesson will be tested this week on the road as the Bulldogs visit Ames on Friday night. As was the case last week with Marshalltown, Ottumwa faces an opponent this week that has had its number in recent years but is struggling to find success on the gridiron this season as the Little Cyclones enter this week with a record of 1-4 including a 52-13 loss at West Des Moines Valley last Friday.

Of course, one week earlier, Ames won 34-14 over the same Des Moines Roosevelt squad that beat Ottumwa 29-20 back on Sept. 1. Cameron Cantowine ran for 290 yards on 19 carries, including a 95-yard touchdown run, while Jamison Poe scored four touchdowns for the Little Cyclones in their only win of the season.

"Ames has a tremendous amount of athletes and some outstanding football players," Goodvin said. "They're big and physical. We're going to have to match that physicality, which we kind of left behind last Friday for the first time in a few weeks. If we can get back to that type of a football, it's going to benefit us tremendously."

Ottumwa's success this season has come on the ground with the Bulldogs racking over 1,000 rushing yards so far this season, averaging over six yards a carry nearly two yards a rush better than Ames so far this season. Ottumwa failed to establish a consistent rushing attack against Marshalltown, however, as the Bobcats limited the Bulldogs to 73 rushing yards on 20 carries, a 3.7-yard-per-carry average with Cameron Manary and Koby Chanthalavanh limited to 16 total yards gained on nine carries as Chanthalavanh battled an early ankle injury while Manary was kicked out of the game early in the second quarter.

"Ames is going to bring it. They're fast and physical. They've got a young kid at quarterback (Cantonwine) that runs the ball extremely hard out of a pistol formation," Goodvin said. "Poe is one of the best running backs in the state. Both those guys running behind a big, physical line is going to give our guys up front a lot of fits."

It's going to take all the focus Ottumwa has to be able to get back on the winning track on Friday at Ames. Whether last week's loss to Marshalltown will ultimately serve as a wake-up call for the Bulldogs will be put to the test by the Little Cyclones.

"I think we've been a little more focused this week," Hardin said. "If we go in there and get a win people aren't expecting us to get, it could totally change our season around."

