Prep football: Ottumwa heads to No. 7 Waukee Northwest

Oct. 5—OTTUMWA — Sometimes, the final score can be deceiving.

What would have happened, after all, if Ottumwa could have held on to the ball on the Ames 4-yard-line? Had the Bulldogs taken the football across the goal line, it could have helped counter the quick offensive strikes by the Little Cyclones and sophomore quarterback Cameron Cantonwine.

Last Friday's 62-23 loss at Ames could have been much different if a lot of things would have gone Ottumwa's way. Even with Cameron Manary out after being ejected from the previous Friday's 44-7 loss to Marshalltown and Koby Chanthalavanh out with an injured ankle, the Bulldogs still racked up 243 rushing yards against the Little Cyclones and 374 total yards of offense.

Five turnovers, however, kept Ottumwa from being able to capitalize on those yards gained until the game was out of reach. Despite three touchdowns in the second half, the Bulldogs were already to far behind falling 62-23 to Ames in another game in which Ottumwa allowed 40 points in the first half to an opponent.

"It just came down to not being able to get Ames down on the ground consistently and not being able to consistently execute on offense," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "We had a good game plan going into the game on both sides of the football. Some adversity hit us right away with that first turnover.

"We were very close on some stuff that we thought we'd be better at. It's just a matter of getting all 11 guys, whether it's the offensive unit or the defensive unit, on the same page. We've got to do a better job as coaches of doing that."

Ottumwa will need to be fully on the same page this Friday facing their toughest opponent of the season. Seventh-ranked (5A) Waukee Northwest (4-2) welcomes the Bulldogs to 'The Wolf Den' for Senior Night seeking to build off impressive wins over Waterloo West (64-0) and West Des Moines Valley (31-28) over the past two weeks.

The Bulldogs (2-4), meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a 44-7 Homecoming loss to Marshalltown two weeks ago and last Friday's 39-point loss to Ames. Once 2-2 with a pair of impressive wins over Des Moines Lincoln and Oskaloosa, Ottumwa is in danger of seeing a promising season finish the same way many recent Bulldog football seasons have over the past two decades with a string of disappointing results.

"It comes back to getting everyone on the same page on every play," Goodvin said. "You can't point your finger at any one aspect of a defense or an offense when you're giving up 40 points in a half and you're unable to move the ball in response.

"It's a team effort from the coaching staff right on down to get our kids more consistent. It starts with consistent weeks of practice. I think we practiced better last week than we did the week before. We're looking forward to going into this week and preparing for a real formidable opponent. The focus has to be on taking care of ourselves and eliminating as many of the negative aspects on both sides of the ball as we can."

Ottumwa struggled to contain Cantonwine last Friday, allowing nearly 400 yards to the Ames signal caller in just his third start at quarterback for the Little Cyclones. Cantonwine carried the ball in for a 91-yard touchdown run on the second drive of the game for Ames, opening a 14-0 lead after one quarter, before finding Lane Kenny from 69 yards out and Jeffrey Roberts from 40 yards away for a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes that ultimately opened a 40-0 lead over the Bulldogs.

Ottumwa will go from trying to contain an inexperienced quarterback to trying to slow down Waukee Northwest's senior dual threat signal caller. Sam Johnson threw for 920 yards and eight touchdowns while leading the Wolves with 500 rushing yards on 84 carries and seven more scores on the ground.

"We coach our tails off to overcome certain things. I think the boys did a better job responding against Ames than we did the previous week against Marshalltown," Goodvin said. "We look forward to a challenge getting to play these type of programs. Looking at (Waukee Northwest) on film, they might be the best football team I've seen that we've had to contend with since we played Southeast Polk a couple years ago."

For the second time in three weeks, Ottumwa will also have to contend with a team led by a coach with Bulldog roots. Corey Kopatich, son of former Bulldog head coach Tom Kopatich, is in his third season as head coach of the Wolves seeking to get Waukee Northwest back to the Class 5A state playoffs for the third straight year.

"They've got an entire roster full of really good high school football players. They're very well coached, they've very disciplined, they understand what they're assignments are and they execute those assignments," Goodvin said. "They have 98 players on their varsity roster. Only eight are sophomores. When you're looking at 90 juniors or seniors in a high school football program, they've got that competition ingrained into their kids so they can get the best out of them at every practice and every meeting.

"With a smaller roster and fewer numbers, that's a challenge for us and for several schools across the state. We have to find a way to overcome that."

