Prep Football Notebook: West, East meet in annual Jug game

Oct. 12—MANKATO — With the new scheduling model, this week's football game between Mankato West and Mankato East might not have much effect on the Section 2AAAAA seedings.

But this is the Jug game, which always matters.

"We don't have to do anything unusual, we just have to play well," East coach Eric Davis said. "Last week, we executed really well. I think sometimes there's a mental block."

West (5-1) and East (2-4) are scheduled to play the 51st Jug game at 7 p.m. Friday at Blakeslee Stadium, but if heavy rains, as forecasted, show up before then, the game could be moved to Wolverton Field. West won 54-0 last season, extending a 17-game winning streak in the Jug game and pushing the series advantage to 28-22.

The Scarlets are averaging 33.2 points and allowing 10.3 points per game, having defeated Owatonna 42-7 last week. West is averaging 217.8 yards passing and 154.2 yards rushing.

Bart McAninch has completed 87 of 152 passes for 1,303 yards with 14 touchdowns, and he's rushed for 287 yards and six touchdowns. His top target is Jalen Smith, who has 31 receptions for 417 yards and six touchdowns. Carter Bersaw is the top rusher with 472 yards and five touchdowns.

Frank McAninch leads the defense with 55 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and two sacks. Ben O'Neil has two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

"They're a well-rounded team," Davis said. "They have a balanced offense, and they're always fundamentally sound on defense. We don't believe in moral victories, but we do believe in progress and improving, and last week we showed progress."

East is averaging 21.7 points but has allowed 26.0. East is coming off a 36-22 loss to Chanhassen, which will be the No. 1 seed in the section.

The Cougars are averaging 198.7 yards passing and 116.2 yards rushing. Ganden Gosch has completed 84 of 149 passes for 1,129 yards with 10 touchdowns. Brogan Madson has made 44 receptions for 563 yards and five touchdowns. Rafe Bowman is the top rusher with 387 yards and seven touchdowns.

Nathan Bridger has 23 tackles, and Levi Keim-Wolfe has made 19 tackles.

"They have a good scheme offensively," West coach J.J. Helget said. "Ganden is throwing the ball well, and Brogan is a talented receiver. We have to keep those two in check."

On Wednesday, West hosts Rogers, and East plays at Austin. West is likely going to be the No. 2 seed in Section 2AAAAA, with Chanhassen at No. 1. East will likely be the No. 5 seed and play a road game to open the playoffs.

Games to watch

St. Clair/Loyola (3-3) plays United South Central (4-2) on Thursday at Wells.

The Spartans have won three straight to get into position to host a Section 2AA playoff game. USC is in the running for a home game in Section 2A.

