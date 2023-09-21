Prep Football Notebook: Spartans taking some lumps but see hope ahead

Sep. 21—St. Clair/Loyola coach Dustin Bosshart knew there would be some growing pains.

After graduating a talented senior class that helped the Spartans reach the section final last season, there were a lot of new faces on the roster, especially on the offense.

"The lack of experience has hurt us," Bosshart said. "But the kids are starting to figure things out."

St. Clair/Loyola (0-3) plays at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (0-3) on Friday.

The Spartans have struggled offensively, scoring just four touchdowns in three games. St. Clair/Loyola averages 204.33 yards of offense, with 120.0 yards rushing per game.

"The offensive line has been blocking better each week, and the receivers are playing better," Bosshart said. "We've had (six) turnovers, which isn't like us."

Defensively, Eli Goebel has made 30 tackles with two sacks and an interception, and Jacob Schimek has made 23 tackles with two sacks.

"Our pass coverage has been extremely disappointing," Bosshart said. "We've been letting guys run right past us."

The combined record of the first three opponents is 8-1, while the final five opponents have a combined record of 3-12.

"Four of the last five games are in our section," Bosshart said. "I told the guys that we can still position ourselves for a home playoff game. Our destiny is in our hands. Win and have a home playoff game. If not, we're going on the road."

Good hands

Two weeks ago, Mankato East junior Brogan Madson made 10 receptions, which tied the second-best single-game total in team history. Jordan Grams also had a 10-catch game in 2012.

Madson followed that with nine catches in Friday's 28-13 loss at Chaska, which is tied for fourth. He also had nine catches in a game last season, as did Grams (2012) and Matt Roberts (2011).

The team record is 12 catches by Brandon Adams in 2013.

For the season, Madson has 25 receptions for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

Madson and Keegan Ryan of Lake City are tied for first in the state for receptions, with Carter Holcomb of Rochester Mayo and Nolan Ginskey of Owatonna at 24 receptions.

Madson has 45 catches in his career, which ranks seventh at East.

East (2-1) hosts Rochester John Marshall on Friday.

JWP record

Senior receiver Ryan Kronbach set a team record for receiving yards in Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton's 41-13 victory over Cleveland on Friday at Janesville. It was also the first victory for new coach Ryan Luedtke.

Kronbach had six receptions for 181 yards, including touchdown catches of 74 and 68 yards. The previous record was 178 yards, set by Sean Finley in 2003.

Kronbach has 24 receptions for 316 yards this season.

In his first game against Lester Prairie, he had 10 receptions, which was one short of his career-high, for 91 yards. Kronbach set the team record for receptions last season, making 40 catches.

JWP (1-2) hosts Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Friday.

Games to watch

Luverne (2-1) plays at Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Friday. MVL is 3-0 heading into the tough part of the schedule.

New Ulm Cathedral (2-1) plays at Cedar Mountain (2-1) on Friday, with the winner getting a big boost for the Section 2, nine-man seedings.

