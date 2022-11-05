Prep football notebook: Offense dominates Week 1 of playoffs

Bishop Amat running back Aiden Ramos had 303 yards rushing and a school-record seven touchdowns in a playoff-opening win over Murrieta Valley on Friday night. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Who said defense wins championships?

Week 1 of the high school football playoffs produced some memorable offensive performances.

Aiden Ramos of La Puente Bishop Amat had 303 yards rushing and a school-record seven touchdowns in a 70-49 Southern Section Division 2 win over Murrieta Valley. The Nighthawks received 513 yards passing and four touchdowns from sophomore Bear Bachmeier and 16 receptions for 230 yards and one touchdown from brother Tiger Bachmeier.

Last game together. Bear Bachmeier passed for 513 yards. Tiger caught 16 passes for 230 yards. Murrieta Valley lost 70-49. pic.twitter.com/vbBq53cQSA — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 5, 2022

Ronnie Gipson of North Hollywood rushed for 369 yards and scored six touchdowns in a 41-30 City Section Division II win over Legacy.

Kory Hall contributed six touchdowns and the go-ahead two-point conversion as Reseda Cleveland defeated Lincoln 42-41 in a City Section Division I game. He rushed for 256 yards, caught two TD passes and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD.

Quarterback Myles Jackson of Long Beach Millikan passed for five touchdowns in a 49-21 Division 4 win over Saugus.

Quarterback Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park passed for 395 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Manhattan Beach Mira Costa in Division 4.

Quarterback Eugene Miyata of Irvine Northwood passed for six touchdowns in a 63-56 win over Monrovia in Division 8.

Dominic Marchiondo of Torrance Bishop Montgomery had a school-record 16 receptions in a 28-21 win over Whittier Pioneer in Division 13.

Scary moment: San Juan Capistrano JSerra coach Scott McKnight was struck by a player during warmups before his team's Division 1 game against Santa Margarita, resulting in a concussion. He was taken to a hospital and stayed overnight. Former head coach Pat Harlow directed the Lions to a 27-20 comeback win.

Harlow said Saturday that McKnight was "doing OK."

"It was really scary," he said of the incident. "Very emotional. As much as we tried, it had to affect the kids. It affected me. I'm super proud of those guys. It would have been easy to cave. Scott put together a really good staff and the kids fight like the devil on Friday nights."

JSerra's reward for winning is a matchup against unbeaten Santa Ana Mater Dei next week.

"Mater Dei, baby, let's go," Harlow said. "It's a tall challenge, but that's what life is. We're excited."

Run, run, run: Mission Hills Bishop Alemany coach Casey Clausen said he was surprised when his team received a Division 5 playoff berth with a 2-7 record. His team has been without a quarterback for eight weeks. And yet, with the offensive line blocking and running backs Paden White and Jeremiah Claiborne taking turns playing quarterback, the Warriors have advanced to the Division 5 quarterfinals after a 40-14 win over Temecula Valley.

"We'll see how much longer we can go without a quarterback," Clausen said. "There's been no secrets for eight weeks."

The Warriors attempted two passes against Temecula Valley. White rushed for more than 200 yards and Claiborne surpassed 100 yards.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.