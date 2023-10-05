Prep Football Notebook: Cathedral making transition to nine-man football

Oct. 5—NEW ULM — For several years, New Ulm Cathedral has opted to play up in Class A football because most of the natural rivals were also playing 11-man football.

But as other schools started to co-op because of dwindling numbers, Cathedral coach Denny Lux said his program had to make hard decisions.

"We wanted to keep our own football team," he said. "And the best way to do that was moving to nine-man."

Cathedral, playing its first season as a nine-man program, plays at Nicollet on Friday.

Lux said that once the decision was made to compete in nine-man, his coaching staff spent the winter watching YouTube videos of other nine-man programs from South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Cathedral attended a nine-man camp at Morris in the summer, competing against several other top programs, learning from scrimmaging against those teams.

Senior Jevan Wilfahrt moved to quarterback, with junior Jake Finstad moving to receiver. Seniors Ben Blomberg and Joe Brehmer and junior Joey Schugel have anchored the line of scrimmage.

Cathedral still uses a form of the wing-T offense, which he found from a team in South Dakota, though there are spread and I formations. Lux has never been one to embrace the pass, but he realizes that times have changed.

"We found out early on that you can run any offense in nine-man that you can run in 11-man," Lux said. "I know that to compete at the top level, we'll have to put the ball in the air more than we're used to, but I think we should do what we know we can do before expanding out."

Bluejays defense

With inexperience returning on offense, Waseca coach Brad Wendland was hoping that his veteran defense would help the team get off to a good start.

So far, so good.

"Defensively, I like what we've done," Wendland said. "Our seniors have really stepped up, which is what you want."

The Bluejays are allowing just 9.8 points per game, which ranks seventh in Class AAA, with two shutouts. Waseca has won four straight since opening the season with a loss at top-ranked Stewartville.

Senior linebacker Carter Ellis leads the team with 45 tackles. Senior Shane Engel-Mueller leads the team with three sacks and six hurries, combining with twin brother Nate to establish the energy in the front of the defense.

Sophomore defensive back Deron Russell has two interceptions, combining with his older brother Damarius to give the Bluejays an experienced secondary.

"Those guys are doing a good job, and that allows us to turn guys loose up front," Wendland said. "We feel like we have the ability to play base defense and still get some pressure on the quarterback."

Waseca hosts Tri-City United on Friday.

Helget honored

Mankato West's J.J. Helget has been selected to coach in the 50th Annual Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game, which will be played Dec. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium. He will call the offense for the South team under head coach Nick David of Mound Westonka.

Other assistants on the South team are Brad Johnson of Fairmont, Chris Mensink of Fillmore Central, Joel Swanson of Kasson-Mantorville and Dirk Wells of Lakeville South.

Jack Negen of Robbinsdale Armstrong will be the head coach for the North team, with assistants Ryan Bartlett of White Bear Lake, Chad Gustafson of New London-Spicer, Darrell Salmi of Stillwater, Greg Spahn of Grand Rapids and Dan Zubich of Mountain Iron-Buhl.

Games to watch

Owatonna (4-1) plays at Mankato West (4-1) on Friday. This was an intense rivalry back in the Big Nine Conference days, but West has won the last three games in the series, including a 38-7 victory last year.

West is No. 3 in Class AAAAA according to QRF, while Owatonna is No. 7.

There are some common opponents. Owatonna lost to Chanhassen 35-14 and defeated Northfield 26-21. West lost 21-14 against Chanhassen and defeated Northfield 42-0.

Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.