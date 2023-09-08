PREP FOOTBALL: NorthWood, Northridge highlight key Friday night matchup

Sep. 7—It's not just another Friday night in the Northern Lakes Conference.

The matchup between Chad Eppley's Raiders and Nate Andrew's Panthers Friday night is one to circle on the calendar, and for NorthWood, it may have been penciled since last year's sectional championship exit.

Since losing 34-17 at home to end the year, the Panthers have returned hungry to reach heights not seen since 2016. Starting out the year 3-0 and with an average margin of victory of 31, a regional appearance looks to be in sight.

Northridge too looks to be a competitor in the NLC, but while the Raiders have figured out the recipe for success against Andrew's group in the postseason the last two seasons, they can't crack the code in the regular season. Four of the last five regular season matchups have gone the way of the Panthers, all by double digits. After losing to Mishawaka 37-16 last week, it'll add the fuel to the fire.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: NORTHWOOD

When it comes to talent in the NLC, it would be an understatement to say that there is no shortage of it. With the Raiders and Panthers meeting on the gridiron, there will be a good look at where a lot of it comes from.

NorthWood is led by an explosive, and experienced offense. Senior quarterback Owen Roeder is second in the state with 1,020 passing yards this season and only 800 short of passing his tally from last season. His command in the pocket and the tools at his expense have greatly improved his stock through just three games.

With seniors Ni'Tareon Tuggle, Jo'Ziah Edmond and Trey Woods, combined with junior receiver Landon Perry, Roeder has a deep roster at his expense to feed the ball too. Perry leads the team in receiving yards with 264 on 11 receptions. Tuggle meanwhile has been the redzone threat, scoring four touchdowns for the Panthers.

Such an explosive offense deserves a large part of the talking points, but the NorthWood defense isn't too shabby. Senior Kanye Tucker leads the team with three sacks and 19 tackles. He'll be a large presence to distract the Raiders from keeping the score in reach.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: NORTHRIDGE

As the Raiders enter the matchup in Nappanee 2-1, they've played a tough schedule to start the season with wins over Fort Wayne North Side and Elkhart and its only loss against Mishawaka. Eppley's group is led by senior receiver Chase Clark whose 280 yards ranks 24th in the state.

Quarterback Brayden Clark has amassed 621 yards so far, placing him second in the NLC only behind Roeder. Brayden has also thrown for five touchdowns but also given up four interceptions.

The defensive side of the ball has also been a strength for the Raiders. Senior middle linebacker Beau Bojanich and senior outside linebacker Brock Thompson have stirred up commotion among their opponents with Bojanich collecting 26 tackles so far and Thompson picking up four sacks.

DRAWING THE LINE

Both Northridge and NorthWood have picked up a lot of attention for their budding rivalry in recent seasons. The tale of the tape likely favors the home Panthers, especially with this being the Raiders second-straight game against one of the NLC's best.

As mentioned before, regular season affairs have tended to swing heavily in NorthWood's direction, but the games between these two powers have seen some unexpected moments.

If one thing can be written in permanent ink, it's that the stage Friday at Andrew's Field will be worth the price of admission.

