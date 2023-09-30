PREP FOOTBALL: Normal Community rolls over slow-starting Danville

Sep. 30—DANVILLE — Slow starts have been a problem for the Danville Vikings football team this season.

Head coach Marcus Forrest said earlier this week that a slow start against Class 7A fourth-rated Normal Community could be a very big problem for his Vikings.

His worst fears were realized in the first half of Friday's homecoming game at Ned Whitesell Field.

The Ironmen (6-0 overall, 5-0 in the Big 12) scored 42 unanswered points — 28 in the second quarter — on their way to a 42-10 victory over the Vikings.

There were a few bright spots for Danville in the contest.

In the game's first possession, the Vikings kept the Ironmen out of the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play at the 1 when senior Curtis Beasley recovered a fumble. Normal Community than scored on six of its next seven possessions.

Junior Ja'Vaughn Robinson appeared to have an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter, but that was called back because of a holding penalty on the Vikings.

In the second half, Robinson found the end zone again, this time on a 67-yard pass from Darius Jay. Robinson broke two tackles on his way to the end zone with Danville's only touchdown.

Then in the final minute, sophomore kicker Tim Long connected on a career-best 34-yard field goal.

Danville, which falls to 2-4 overall, will play Champaign Central at Tommy Stewart Field next Saturday.