Prep football: Memorial turns to spring ball with youthful roster

Mar. 25—For months, Eau Claire Memorial football players and coaches were forced to watch from the sidelines as the rest of the Chippewa Valley's gridiron squads played on. Old Abe coach Mike Sinz was able to see some of the competition up close. His players were limited to checking out their typical foes on livestreams.

After the Eau Claire Area School District opted to participate in the alternative fall, everyone was forced to play a waiting game.

"We've got guys that have waited for 15, 16 months to play a game," Sinz said. "I went to three games this fall and watching that just gets you so excited. You just hope and pray that you can get to a game."

Now, finally, it's their turn. On Thursday, the Old Abes will return to the field for actual competition. The contest with La Crosse Central will kick off 518 days after their last season ended.

"Even when we had an intersquad scrimmage it felt so magical to just go full speed and do that again," Memorial defensive lineman and tight end Grant Gerber said. "But when we get to hit an ugly jersey for the first time, it will probably be indescribable."

The team will look a bit different than the last time the Old Abes went to battle — if anyone can remember that far back. There will be fresh faces, especially on offense.

Quarterback Bryson Johnson has graduated after throwing for 1,810 yards. So have his top four receivers.

On paper, the offense this year was supposed to center around electric running back Loyal Crawford, a Wisconsin Badgers commit. But Sinz confirmed a report from WisSports.net's Travis Wilson that Crawford will not be playing this spring. With that, Memorial is without its top three rushers from 2019, too.

"We're very young and inexperienced on offense," Sinz said. "There's no doubt we lost a lot of firepower on offense. But we have guys that have had two and a half good weeks of practice."

Sinz declined to name his starting quarterback prior to Thursday. The only player who threw a pass besides Johnson last year was wideout Jack Piper, who also graduated.

They'll need the wide receiver corps to grow up in a hurry, as Gerber is the top returner after a 103-yard season. Reese Woerner takes over RB1 duties after putting up 199 yards and two scores on 48 rushes as a sophomore.

"An incredibly hard worker," Sinz said. "He got experience last year as a sophomore and that should help him tremendously this year."

Sinz also mentioned Easton Tok and Tom Schiefer as players who should get time in the backfield.

Added contact days in the fall have helped ease this transition.

"We had an idea of what we were doing before we even got to our first practice," Gerber said. "Those three or four practices we had this fall were crucial in being one step ahead, where we need to be."

Gerber is a major piece on the defensive side, having earned an all-state honorable mention and first team All-Northwest selection the last time he competed. The St. Thomas commit showed off an ability to play all over the defensive line as a junior.

Schiefer, a linebacker on the defensive side of the ball, is the leading tackler back in the fold.

"Defensively I think we're further along just because we have a number of kids back that played varsity games and have varsity experience," Sinz said. "We have probably five players on defense who have started a varsity game, which is huge."

The Old Abes will play a seven-game regular season schedule, though the WIAA has not announced any plans for a postseason. At the end of the slate is a familiar face, rival Eau Claire North, and Memorial will also host the third Big Rivers team participating in the alternative fall, Superior, in Week 2. The Abes will be able to continue their annual series with both La Crosse schools, Central and Logan.

There are some new schools on the docket too, needed considering a majority of the Big Rivers decided to play on in the fall. DeForest, Green Bay Notre Dame and Menasha will all make long trips to compete at Carson Park.

"And we have two Saturday games in there," Gerber said. "That will feel like a college atmosphere."

It all starts with a battle with Central, unusually played at La Crosse Logan's facility. What's another oddity on the pile, anyways?