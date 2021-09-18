Prep football: Meadows barely misses 200 yards in Handley win over Heflin

Sep. 18—HEFLIN — Tae Meadows rushed for 197 yards on 23 attempts and a touchdown as Handley beat Cleburne County 26-7.

Meadows scored the first touchdown in the opening quarter on a 64-yard run.

Ty Fetner scored on a 2-yard run, and he completed a pair of touchdown passes covering 7 yards to Amajah Williams and Maurice Cameron.

Fetner completed 12 of 20 passes for 178 yards. Cameron caught five passes for 73 yards.

For Cleburne County, Beau Clay scored the lone touchdown on a 49-yard pass from Kyler McGrinn in the third period.