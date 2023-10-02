Prep football: Little Cyclones storm past Bulldogs

Oct. 2—AMES — The Ames Little Cyclones used big plays on both sides of the ball, forcing Ottumwa into five turnovers while scoring four touchdowns on plays of at least 40 yards on Friday on the way to a 62-23 win over the Bulldogs during high school football action.

Cameron Cantonwine accounted for nearly 400 yards of total offense for Ames. The sophomore dual-threat quarterback completed nine of 12 pass attempts for 253 yards and two touchdowns while gaining 119 yards on 10 carries and two more touchdowns, including a 90-yard touchdown run for the Little Cyclones.

Lane Kenny led Ames (2-4) with 115 yards receiving on just three receptions, including a 69-yard touchdown catch. Matt Hall caught a 49-yard touchdown pass against the Bulldogs while Jeffrey Roberts added a 40-yard touchdown reception for the Little Cyclones.

Ottumwa (2-4) heads to Waukee Northwest on Friday.