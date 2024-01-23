Prep football: Jermaine Taylor named to All-9-4A-I first team

Jan. 23—Jacksonville-wideout Jermaine Taylor has been named to the All-9-4A-I team as a first team selection.

Taylor is a senior who has verbally committed to Tarleton State University.

Second team honorees from Jacksonville on the offensive side included: Luis Mancera, Jr., lineman and Ryan Walker, Sr., fullback.

Representing the Indians on the second team defense were: Jordan Dorsey, Jr., lineman; Trent Powell, Sr., linebacker and Elijah Whitaker, Jr., safety.

Four Indians were picked for the honorable mention squad from the offensive side. That group included Radarrius Sirls, Fr., running back; Brandon Richards, Jr., wideout; Calvin Boyd, Soph, lineman and Alex Parra, Soph., lineman.

Defensive players from Jacksonville that were named to the honorable mention team were Dominique Bowens, Sr., lineman and Josh Gaskin, Jr., linebacker.

The District Most Valuable Player laud went to Kilgore's Derrick Williams, Sr., QB.

The Offensive MVP was Rickey Stewart, Jr., running back, who is out of Chapel Hill.

Kilgore-safety Zaylon Stoker, Jr., took home the Defensive MVP accolade.

Alabama-signee Casey Poe from Lindale was the Offensive Lineman of the Year while the Defensive Lineman of the Year accolade went to Kendall Allen, Sr., defensive end from Chapel Hill.

The Newcomers of the Year were Rayshun Williams, Fr., running back, Kilgore and Kaleb Walker, Soph., defensive tackle who plays for Lindale.

Palestine's Jon Denman, a junior, received the Utility Player of the Year honor. Denman played quarterback, running back, wideout and defensive back for the Wildcats.

Clint Fuller, head coach of the Kilgore Bulldogs, and his staff were recognized as the Coaching Staff of the Year.