Prep Football: Eden Valley-Watkins beats Paynesville in OT

Sep. 27—PAYNESVILLE — Needing three overtimes, Eden Valley-Watkins came away with a victory over host Paynesville late Friday.

Paynesville quarterback Chase Bayer rushed 26 times for 147 yards and one touchdown. He also passed for two more TDs, completing 7 of 13 attempts for 110 yards with one interception. Receivers Max Athmann, Grayson Fuchs and Gus Johnson were the recipients of his scoring throws.

Paynesville is host to Royalton at 7 p.m. Friday.

EV-W 42, Paynesville 36

EV-W (4-0) 8 8 0 6 20 — 42

Paynesville (2-2) 14 8 0 0 14 — 36

Scoring Plays

P — Chase Bayer 70 run (2pt failed)

EVW — Name unavailable 6 run (2pt good)

P — Max Athmann 39 pass from Bayer (Gus Johnson run)

P — Blake Hiltner 5 run (Tafadzwa Juma run)

EVW — Name unavailable 11 run (2pt good)

EVW — Name unavailable 10 run (2pt failed)

EVW — Name unavailable 4 run (2pt good)

P — Grayson Fuchs 4 pass from Bayer (Johnson run)

P — Johnson 10 pass from Bayer (2pt failed)

EVW — Name unavailable 1 run (kick failed)

EVW — Name unavailable 1 run (kick failed)

Eden Valley-Watkins

Stats not available

Paynesville

First downs: 14 ... Penalties: 7-36 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Chase Bayer 26-147, Dalton Lahr 7-27, Blake Hiltner 8-19. 41-193 ... Passing (Individual and team): Bayer 7-13-1 110 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Max Athmann 2-49, Lahr 1-27, Eli Nelson 1-16, Gus Johnson 1-10, Grayson Fuchs 2-8 ... Interceptions: Athmann 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Bayer 1, Nelson 1, Team 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A ... QB sacks: N/A