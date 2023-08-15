Prep football: Donoho Falcons ready to fly back into playoffs

Aug. 15—Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.

ANNISTON — Last football season, Donoho's Kai Cleckler didn't get to play because of an injury.

In March, Cleckler showed he not only was healthy but ready to handle a tight situation. Playing for the Falcons' baseball team, he hit a two-RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to lead Donoho to an upset over Piedmont in the Calhoun County tournament.

After a strong season at the plate for Donoho's baseball team and a full recovery from his injury, Cleckler is not only ready to play football again, but take over as the team's lead quarterback.

"He knows he's the guy. It's a lot on his shoulders, so now it's my job to make it easier for him to be successful," Donoho coach Jeremy Satcher said. "What I think that we're going to do is a little different, because of the type of quarterback that he is, but he's ready. He's a playmaker, so it's going to be a good year."

For Cleckler, the opportunity to start at quarterback means more than just getting playing time.

"Obviously, it's an opportunity," Cleckler said. "Last year, I got injured, so I wasn't able to play, but I'm truly blessed to have this opportunity to lead the team to more success than we had last year."

Satcher said that watching Cleckler step up in the Falcons' Calhoun County baseball tournament win over Piedmont was even more proof that he'd be able to step up to the pressure of being the starting quarterback.

"Pressure was on him at the plate, and he stepped up to the pressure," Satcher said. "So with that, he knows how to have pressure. He's going to do good, I've got faith in him and the team's got faith in him."

Luckily for Cleckler, he said he'll have plenty of weapons to work with in the offense.

He said Hayes Farrell and Richard Goad are two names on the offense to watch this season.

"I know they're going to go out there and grind every single day," Cleckler said. "I know the older guys will, too, and the younger guys are getting into it a little bit, too."

Goad also said he expects big things out of the receivers.

"I think our receiving corps is really strong. We are all pretty fast and we're all fairly big," Goad said. "I think we all have hands and can catch the ball pretty well."

Satcher said that with Cleckler at quarterback and Marcus Lawler at running back, he will have plenty to work with on the ground.

"As far as the run game with them two, we've got one who can run and who's big and one who can run who's smaller and quicker, but you're going to have to pick your poison with them two," Satcher said. "I'm excited to see what they're going to do."

Donoho offensive coordinator Trevekio Roberts, who also works with the offensive line, said that he expects the offensive line to be solid as well.

"This year, being the third year I've been here, this is probably the most experienced offensive line that we have, due to the fact that a lot of these guys had to play last year, forcefully because of the injuries and everything," Roberts said. "The thing about it was that they were young, so I only lost two guys from last year's offensive line to this year, and I only have one senior this year. The future for Donoho for the offensive line is pretty bright."

On the defensive side of the ball, Satcher expects Cash Worley to be a leader on the team after switching positions this season.

"I'm looking for big things out of Cash," Satcher said. "We switched him to outside linebacker, he's long, he can run, he can come up on the run and contain a lot, so I'm looking at a big year in that position with him."

Worley said that in the offseason, the team has made adjustments which should help the defense find success.

"Our defense is pretty stout," Worley said. "We've got a couple of good guys coming back, switching up positions. Corners are going to play safety, I'm moving from defensive end to playing outside linebacker. Just a few changes here and there but I think it's going to work out."

Along with Lawler playing defensive back, Satcher said that a lot of players will be playing on both sides of the ball.

"1A football, you may have a running back playing defensive line, a quarterback playing linebacker or safety. It's just the nature of the beast," Satcher said.

Satcher said that in year two, he's already noticed that his team is more familiar with the way things are run and are more in tune with the idea of leaving a legacy at Doboho.

"They're more comfortable with me and how I want things to be run," Satcher said. "Sometimes you still need to remind them about some things, but they're just more comfortable."

Donoho is set to play in a competitive Class 1A, Region 6 that includes Spring Garden, Ragland and Wadley, all of which made the playoffs last season along with Donoho. Satcher said that he's excited for the Falcons' schedule, which also includes a season-opening matchup with Weaver.

"I like the schedule," Satcher said. "It really shows us what we need to work on early in the season to get us ready for that bulk of the season where we play a bunch of region teams back-to-back. I'm looking forward to a great game versus Weaver. I know they're going to be ready with their new coach, and so I'm just ready to see the Falcons fly."

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.