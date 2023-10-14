PREP FOOTBALL: Danville honors former athlete, coach in win over Richwoods

Oct. 14—DANVILLE — John L. Pendleton, a former standout athlete at Danville High School, instilled some great attributes into his alma mater in nearly 20 years of coaching football.

On Friday morning, he was laid to rest after losing a battle with cancer on Oct. 7.

Players and coaches from the Danville football team attended his funeral with 10 of those players serving as honorary pallbearers.

Later that evening, the Vikings took the field for a pivotal Big 12 Conference contest at the Peoria Richwood Knights. Danville honored Coach P with a helmet sticker of "JLP #10." Pendleton wore that No. 10 during his playing days at Danville.

So, it was only fitting that Caleb Robinson, who Coach P used to called 'Little Chuckie' in reference to Caleb's grandfather Chuck Robinson Sr., sealed the Vikings victory, 21-3, with a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown.

With the victory, Danville improves to 4-4 on the season, needing a win next Friday at Urbana to secure playoff eligibility for the Vikings.

