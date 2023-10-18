Prep football: Cobras surge into postseason

Oct. 18—EDDYVILLE — It served as a Senior Night lesson for the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont football team.

It also served as a message delivered by sixth-ranked Sigourney-Keota. The Cobras are on a roll heading into the Class 1A playoffs with their sights firmly set on making a run all the way to UNI-Dome in 2023.

Isaac Bruns set the tone for another explosive start for S-K on Friday in the regular-season finale for two Class 1A state playoff qualifiers, using a crushing block from Cobra teammate Cole Kindred to take the opening kickoff return back 66 yards for a touchdown. Bruns would add a long punt return to set up another score, blocked a punt to set up another touchdown and returned another kickoff 70 yards for a second touchdown in a 62-12 win over EBF securing the eighth straight win for the Cobras scoring over 60 points for the third time in eight games.

"I think we've found ourselves. We're finally back to full strength and all of our guys are acclimated to each other," S-K head football coach Jared Jensen said. "That experience up front is helping us out a ton. Our backs are hitting the holes hard and going.

"We're not looking for all of the pasture. We're just looking for a little crease and try to hit it. Those pastures will open up."

S-K rolled to a 50-point win over a playoff qualifier despite running less than half as many plays as the Rockets. EBF held the ball long enough to run 61 offensive plays while the Cobras ran just 28 plays on offense.

S-K, however, was able to maximize their production gaining 364 yards on 28 plays averaging 13 yards a play in the contest. The Cobras also averaged over 45 yards a kick return and 26 yards a punt return setting up the offense with short fields leading to brief scoring drives.

"Special teams were huge for us. We were in good field position all night," S-K senior quarterback Sawyer Stout said. "It just makes your job so much easier when you only have to go 40 yards rather than going 80 yards. Everything was on our offensive line. They opened huge holes and gave us easy lanes to run through."

EBF (3-5) was able to rack up nearly 300 yards offensively against the Cobras, driving for touchdowns in the first half with the trio of Landon Glosser, Russell McCrea and Blake Jager combining for 189 rushing yards on 36 carries. The Rockets will look to build on those positives and try to slow down another productive opponent this Friday in their 1A state playoff opener at Iowa City Regina as EBF faces a Regal team that has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards this season.

"You can't give really good teams any type of early momentum. That's what we did against S-K," EBF head football coach Jeff Whitehall said. "That's something we need to learn from. Our boys haven't been in situations like that. Now, they have. Everyone in the playoffs is going to be good. You have to minimize your mistakes.

"The guys are going to go into practice understanding what we're talking about when we tell them how important it is to run down on special teams and make those tackles. You have to fundamentally play the game. Now, that means something to these guys."

EBF tried to catch S-K off balanced with a short opening kickoff that Bruns initially bobbled, giving the Rockets a chance to make a big play on special teams. Instead, Kindred came out of nowhere crunching a pair of EBF players going after the ball allowing Bruns to get space to run after picking up the ball heading down the field and past the EBF bench down the sidelines for the first of S-K's five touchdowns in the opening quarter.

"Cole really helped me out there being able to bounce it out there," Bruns said. "Your mind just kind of thinks ahead. You don't really even have to think about it. You just break it. Muscle memory kicks in at that point."

Bruns set up S-K at the EBF 6 with a 39-yard punt return after the Cobra defense kept the Rockets from gaining a first down on EBF's first possession, ultimately leading to a one-yard touchdown run by Kale Clarahan that gave S-K a 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game. The Rockets cut the lead to 14-6 with a seven-play, 80-yard drive that featured a 46-yard quarterback keeper by McCrea, setting up an eighth-yard touchdown run by Glosser, before S-K countered with three consecutive scoring drives with Bruns scoring on a one-yard touchdown run before setting up a three-yard score by Clarahan by blocking a punt with less than three minutes left in the quarter.

"When we start executing like this on special teams and breaking big plays, it's going to increase our chances to win," Bruns said. "We don't have to worry about offense as much with that type of field position. We just had to worry about defense and I think we did a good job doing that."

The limited amount of yards needed for S-K to reach the end zone allowed several Cobras to contribute, leaving Stout as the team's leading rusher in the contest gaining 75 yards on just three carries. Stout came up with a pair of big scoring plays of his own, dashing in from 38 yards out for a touchdown with 32 seconds left in the first quarter before tossing a 61-yard touchdown pass to Kindred on the first play after an EBF punt, giving S-K a commanding 36-point lead.

"Cole and I are always talking about in class all day trying to figure out when we're going to hit that big pass play," Stout said. "We've got such a great connection. Cole is a phenomenal receiver. He's like a Tyreek Hill-type of receiver. You just have to throw it up and he'll be down there somewhere to catch it."

Bruns countered a 14-yard touchdown run by Glosser midway through the second quarter by returning the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a score, giving S-K a 49-12 halftime lead. Bruns added a four-yard touchdown in the third quarter before Brady Clark hammered his way into the end zone in the fourth quarter from 12 yards out, producing the 39th rushing touchdown of the season for the Cobras.

"I thought we played really physical," Jensen said. "That's who we are. That's what we do. We need to send that message that we're going to be the most physical team every time we step out there."

Sixth-ranked S-K (7-1) opens the Class 1A state playoffs at home on Friday facing West Central Valley (3-5) starting at 7 p.m.

