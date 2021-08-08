Prep football coaches like idea of title games in Albuquerque

Aug. 8—New Mexico may be inching closer to a future where iconic venues like Bulldog Bowl and Leon Williams Stadium would no longer host state football championship games.

Over 70 percent of New Mexico's head coaches favor the centralization of state finals and playing them in Albuquerque — most likely at University Stadium — according to a recent survey conducted by the New Mexico Activities Association.

On a video posted to the NMAA's website, which was part of the fall meeting for the state's athletic directors, it was revealed that 71 percent of coaches and 67 percent of athletic directors in the state are in favor of centralizing the season's final game. The 71 percent represents only the number of coaches who responded to the survey. NMAA associate director Dusty Young said approximately 70 percent (roughly 85) of the state's 120 football-playing schools participated.

"This is the first year we've had this high of a percentage of coaches who are in favor of the centralized option," Young said. Typically, he added, the percentage skews much closer to 50-50.

Every region in the state was in favor, based on the survey. Among the ADs, only the Northeast region opposed pivoting from the current format.

"We're behind the times," Eunice football coach Greg Jackson said, pointing out that most other states already centralize.

In New Mexico, football is the only high school sport that is not guaranteed to play championship games/events in the metro area. University Stadium would be the probable destination, but perhaps only for the five, 11-Man classifications (Classes 2A thru 6A), as the 8-Man and 6-Man games often are played on smaller fields.

State golf frequently stages state tournaments in three cities, one of them being Albuquerque. Last spring, all three golf classes were played in Albuquerque due to the pandemic. Otherwise, all other sports contest their postseasons either in Albuquerque or Rio Rancho.

Based on the survey, shifting state football title games to Albuquerque is an idea that's gaining noticeable traction.

But why, exactly? That part isn't entirely clear.

Several coaches believe new and young coaches who have come aboard in recent years like the fresh idea, which may be tilting the scales. Many others believe it is simply time for a fresh coat of paint.

Damien Ocampo's Socorro team was one of 10 teams that in April played a regular-season game at University Stadium. Until then, he had been against the idea. But he flipped sides.

"I'm one of those who changed. I thought there should be a home field in the final game," said Ocampo, whose team hosted Hope Christian in the 2019 Class 3A state title contest. "It's kind of a big deal for communities, and I felt that way. After our team played (Dexter) at UNM Stadium, I saw the excitement they had. After that experience, I'm in favor it."

The Journal reached out to about 30 head coaches, both inside the metro area and around the state. Most said they voted for a metro-area site or, if they didn't vote, were in favor of both teams having to travel to Albuquerque.

Reasons ranged from giving fans a chance to witness multiple state finals on a single weekend as opposed to being forced to pick and choose, the chance that their athletes could be seen more readily by college recruiters and the chance to compete at UNM's venue.

"For me," St. Pius coach Dave Montoya said, "it is all about getting as much exposure for the kids as possible. The way it is now, nobody can watch all the games because most are played at the same time in four different locations."

Texico coach Bob Gilbreath is a former Clovis High assistant and also spent 20 years as a coach in and around the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. He said he appreciates the value of showcasing games inside a large venue.

"We had a goal to play at Texas Stadium (the former home of the Dallas Cowboys). That was a big deal to our kids down there, to get to play on the star," Galbreath said. "Same here, saying 'Hey, we're trying to play at University Stadium. We want to get there.' That gives a bar to set as your standard."

Naturally, there are dissenters. Las Cruces High coach Mark Lopez is one of the strongest voices in this camp. New Artesia coach Jeremy Maupin, for obvious reasons, also opposes centralization since the Bulldogs would forfeit the right to utilize venerable Bulldog Bowl for the title game. Farmington's Jeff Dalton, too.

"If we were to play Artesia in the state championship game, I'd rather play them in Artesia (than Albuquerque)," Dalton said.

Clovis coach Cal Fullerton, whose Wildcats play home games at Leon Williams, said he was "probably a little more anti than pro."

In the metro area, new Los Lunas coach Greg Henington also would prefer to preserve the more intimate campus feel of having the championshp games in a school's hometown. "I personally like the way we do it now," he said.

La Cueva's Brandon Back agrees. So do Manzano's Stephen Johnston (who just came to Albuquerque from Artesia) and Del Norte coach Bruce Langston.

"I think teams and fans forfeit something not being able to host," Langston said. "I get the beauty of a mega-football event, but I bend against centralization."

The NMAA in early April scheduled five games over a three-day period at University Stadium, part of what it described as a "bowl game"-type environment in lieu of any playoffs. There was a single game in each of the five, 11-man classifications. The games were largely heralded as a success by players and coaches alike.

"To be honest," said Lovington coach Anthony Gonzales, "I can see both sides of the argument. But I voted to centralize." The Wildcats played Bloomfield in 4A "bowl" game at UNM.

"It created more of a memory for those kids that will never be forgotten," Gonzales said. "Just that experience ... the look in our kids' eyes when they stepped into that stadium and getting to play in that environment, it will be a memory I will never forget."

Assuming centralization is realized down the road, Eunice's Jackson said exceptions could be made if the geography dictated flexibility — like a Roswell-Artesia or Roswell-Goddard final, or a Las Cruces-Centennial final, or his Cardinals against nearby Jal in 2A.

State championship games for decades have been played almost exclusively on home campuses, or at district-operated venues like Milne, Wilson and Nusenda Community Stadiums in Albuquerque, and the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces. The neutral-site state final has been extremely rare.

As for how it proceeds from here, NMAA executive director Sally Marquez said: "I think the results of the survey puts it on the track to continue to have conversations."

For any revision to occur, the NMAA board of directors — the majority of whom are superintendents — have the final say, and they could only vote on this if it were placed on a board agenda as an action (voting) item. This topic has not advanced past the discussion stage for the board since Marquez became executive director — meaning that, legislatively speaking, there are obstacles ahead.

But, Marquez said, "that's how we change policy, by listening to our membership."

The earliest such a policy change could happen is 2022. The next NMAA board meeting is in September.

Eunice played Texico in the 2A "bowl" game at UNM in April.

"Our senior class went 41-1, won four state championships, three at home," Jackson said. "Of that special group of six kids (that were on all four teams), all of them said playing at UNM was their favorite high school memory."

The Journal spoke to head coaches around the state about their opinions on the possibility of centralizing state high school football championship games. Here is a sampling of their feedback, both pro and con.

"Football is the only sport that is not centralized. I would love to go to University Stadium and watch football all day. Every other state around us (centralizes). I don't understand why we have to be so different. Why is it OK for basketball, soccer, wrestling, baseball all to travel to Albuquerque to play championships, but people freak out at the thought of (doing that in) football?" — Chad Adcox, Sandia

"If we were to make it to the championship and it's being played here in Albuquerque there is a better outcome of (our fans) attending. When we played in Farmington in the playoffs a couple of years ago our attendance was dramatically less than if it was in Albuquerque." — Phil Lovato, Highland

"If I had every state championship in our facility, that would be great. But there are (high school) facilities that are not necessarily worthy of the grandeur of the game.:" — Greg Jackson, Eunice

"I like the possibility of having a home game. Now I know that sounds stupid coming from an APS coach with no real home game, but I enjoyed playing at Wilson Stadium." — Brandon Back, La Cueva

"(Centralizing) gives us a chance to help with recruiting. We're a southern town, and having the opportunity to travel to that stadium and play in that environment, it's an advantage to have coaches see them." — Anthony Gonzales, Lovington

"What a great experience for a high school football player to play in a stadium like UNM. Seems like all major sports have an opportunity for that experience, why football hasn't is beyond me." — Chad Wallin, Volcano Vista

"I'm probably a little more anti than pro. Especially if it's at 1 or 2 (o'clock) on a Saturday and we can't spend the night under circumstances like last year." — Cal Fullerton, Clovis

"I think teams and fans forfeit something not being able to travel or host." — Bruce Langston, Del Norte

"The venue. It gives our kids a chance to play at a major stadium. Plus, it has to increase attendance since (fans) can watch multiple games in one day." — Fernando Salinas, Hope Christian

"I don't like it because state championships in New Mexico are all about our diversity and small-town feel. These towns across New Mexico come alive for state championship Saturdays. It's special. It would be sad to see rural New Mexico lose out on those opportunities." — Mark Lopez, Las Cruces High

"It doesn't make sense for two teams to travel a long way. It really benefits a community to be able to host an event like that." — Jeff Dalton, Farmington

"If they are played in a central location ... you get to see all the best teams instead of picking which one to watch." — Dave Montoya, St. Pius

"A lot of the North coaches like the idea of games at UNM because we feel when we go down South (it's) never truly a fair shake. So games at UNM will be more neutral." — John Cobos, Bernalillo

"There is something special about hosting a state championship, not just for the team but also the school and community as a whole. ... I'll use Los Lunas 2018 (as an example). We owed Roswell that year. Why should they have had to come up for a four-hour drive when we pretty much would have had a home game?" — Jeremy Maupin, Artesia (former Los Lunas coach)

"Many people fear change. Weather permitting, it could be a cool event." — Heath Ridenour, Cleveland

"A neutral field for everyone, especially UNM, makes it an exciting experience for teams to get the feeling of a big stage, nice field, exciting for fans. (It) would make it feel like the state basketball tournament in the Pit experience." — Shaun Gehres, Albuquerque Academy

"I personally like the way we do it now. I wouldn't say I'm anti (centralization), but I like the challenges of having to beat good teams in their home stadium." — Greg Henington, Los Lunas

"I can see how it would be exciting for players to be able to play in a college stadium. But I also thinks it takes away from the community aspect." — Stephen Johnston, Manzano

"If their kids are in the state championship game, they'll come (to Albuquerque)." — Judge Chavez, Valley