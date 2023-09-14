Prep football: Bulldogs seek second straight win

Sep. 14—OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School football team always has a game plan.

Last Thursday night, for the first time this season, the Bulldogs were able to stick with that game plan from start to finish.

Nine rushing plays in a row took Ottumwa right down the field at Des Moines Lincoln, right into the end zone giving the Bulldogs their first lead this season. Ottumwa never had to deviate from the game plan, running the ball 49 times against the Railsplitters for 342 yards earning their first win by leading from start to finish in a 29-12 road victory.

"I think we held on to the ball for 30-32 minutes," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "That ball control kept Lincoln's offense off the field and limited their chances to score. Defensively, we got their really good back (Javon Sanders) on the ground for the most part consistently. We had a couple of breakdowns and he made us pay, but when you play against a really good back like that, those are things you're going to have to live with.

"I think our kids did a good job responding to all the adversity throughout the game. We're making strides in that department. I preach every week as far as taking every play one play at a time and focus on the fundamentals. We did a good job of that last week."

As a result, Ottumwa's offense held the ball for 55 of the 94 plays run against the Railsplitters. Cameron Manary found the ball in his hands 23 times, carrying the ball for 140 yards including several runs that kept the chains moving throughout the night.

Koby Chanthalavanh also came up big again on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs, making five solo tackles and an interception on defense while rushing for a game-high 153 yards on 11 carries. For the second straight game, Chantahalvanh broke free for a long touchdown run, dashing to the end zone from 65 yards out in the second quarter giving Ottumwa a 21-6 halftime lead.

"We just kept pounding the football forward and it just kept working," Chantahalvanh said. "When we do our best, our team is just up and we just keep doing good."

It was, by far, Ottumwa's best start of any game. The Bulldogs gave up the first 14 points in each of their first two games, losses to Keokuk and Des Moines Roosevelt.

On Thursday against Lincoln, it was Ottumwa that put the first 14 points on the board. The Bulldogs put together a pair of nine-play scoring drives on the first two possessions of the game, setting the tone for a successful night.

"We talked about starting fast and not being the boxer that goes into the ring and does the rope-a-dope. We needed to start with our best shot and see where it would go from there," Goodvin said. "The kids responded and did a nice job."

"It just gave us motivation. We could do what we do best," Chanthalavanh added.

Through the first three games, controlling the ball and setting an early tone has determined success for the Bulldogs. Against Keokuk and Des Moines Roosevelt, slow starts not only put Ottumwa behind on the scoreboard and kept the ball out of the hands of the Bulldogs as the Chiefs and Roughriders combined to run 96 of 175 plays in the first two games of the season.

Besides the opening two nine-play touchdown drives that gave Ottumwa the lead, the Bulldogs clinched their first win in the second half with an impressive 17-play drive that ate up almost 11 minutes. Matthew Mitchell found Javon Rominger for a nine-yard touchdown pass to close out the drive, giving the Bulldogs a 23-point fourth quarter lead.

"Each team had two possessions in the second half. Our two resulted in a touchdown and the end of the game," Goodvin said. "It really helps on both sides of the ball not allowing the other team to get possession. That's really our mentality going in to a game. Ball control and time of possession are things we look to come out on top of. When we do that, we usually come out on top on the scoreboard."

If Ottumwa can do that on Friday at Schafer Stadium, it will set a completely different tone against Oskaloosa to the one that was set in the first half of last year's season-opening contest between the Bulldogs and Indians. While Ottumwa ultimately came out on top against Oskaloosa, 21-20, it took a fourth-quarter comeback as the Indians jumped on top with a first-quarter touchdown drive leading for all but 19 seconds of the game before the Bulldogs rallied with 14 unanswered points in the final 10 minutes.

"We can't afford to risk getting behind against them again," Chanthalavanh said. "Everything has got to be perfect. Up front, we have to be way better. We're definitely going into this one with a lot more confidence."

