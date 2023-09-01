Prep football: Bulldogs look to bounce back at home

Aug. 31—OTTUMWA — In the end, Brian Goodvin doesn't blame the weather for last Friday's outcome.

The Ottumwa football team did enough to rain on their own season-opening parade last Friday at Calvert Stadium.

"We didn't really play very good football," Goodvin said. "The thing we kept harping on was 'next play. Next play.' We had that mentality all of last year and we're trying to get it established this year."

Instead, Ottumwa fell into a familiar trap of letting one or two plays that went in favor of Keokuk dictate drives that would ultimately determine the outcome of a 23-8 loss to the Chiefs. Brenton Hoard rushed for 156 yards on just 14 carries, averaging 11.1 yards a run, while rushing for one touchdown while throwing another as Keokuk built a 14-point first half lead and never looked back.

It would have been a familiar position for Ottumwa dating back to last year's season opener at Oskaloosa. The Bulldogs trailed 20-7 in the second half against the Indians before turning things around before Ottumwa turned things around in the second half, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the final 12 minutes including the game-winning score with 19 seconds left to earn a thrilling 21-20 win at Community Stadium.

Could history have repeated itself last Friday at Keokuk? That's a question that will be left unanswered as weather caused the game to first be delayed for nearly three hours at halftime before finally forcing the game to be called for the night after the two teams played nearly eight minutes of the second half shortly after midnight.

"We didn't really start playing good football last year in our first two games until the second half," Goodvin said. "We just couldn't get anything going consistently early against Keokuk. They did a great job running the football and taking advantage of things when they had the football in their hands. Our game plan going in was to limit their touches. We knew going in they had some tremendous skill guys.

"I think they beat us in just about every facet of the game. Up front, running the football, throwing the football, it was just not a good night for us. The good news is we can flush a lot of that stuff and we can come back this week looking to put a better product out on the field."

Ottumwa will need to put a better product on the field to have any chance of taking down Friday's opponent. Des Moines Roosevelt will provide the opposition for the Bulldogs coming in to Schafer Stadium off a thrilling 56-42 win over Des Moines Lincoln.

Jecari Patton and Hudson Miller connected on five touchdown passes in last Friday's victory over the Railsplitters. Miller caught seven passes for 135 yards while Patton threw for 257 total yards, connecting on 16 of 29 pass attempts with a sixth touchdown pass going to Rylan Malloy from 44 yards out.

The Roughriders also proved they could move the ball on the ground last Friday against Lincoln. Junior back Jayden Davidson gained 123 yards on 17 carries as Roosevelt finished their season opener racking up 435 total yards of offense.

"Our coaching staff has really worked hard to prepare and get things ready to go," Goodvin said. "Roosevelt is really good at their run-pass option. They're very athletic. It's going to take a great week of preparation and focus to compete on Friday night."

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.