Prep football: Brodhead/Juda dominates Platteville to remain unbeaten

Sep. 18—BRODHEAD — Aidyn Vondra rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns, leading a 392-yard rushing attack that carried the unbeaten Brodhead/Juda football team to a 43-0 victory over Platteville in Southwest Wisconsin Conference play.

Vondra scored on runs of 11, 23 and 75 yards as the Cardinals (5-0, 3-0 Southwest Wisconsin) opened a 35-0 halftime lead. Gage Boegli added two rushing scores and totaled 98 yards, and Brady Rosheiser ran for 90 yards and one score.

The Brodhead/Juda defense held Platteville to minus-6 rushing yards, 64 total yards and five first downs.

Cole Hoesly completed three of his four passes for 68 yards to help the Cardinals total 460 yards of offense.

BRODHEAD/JUDA 43, PLATTEVILLE 0

Platteville;0;0;0;0;—;0

Brodhead/Juda;14;21;6;2;—;43

Scoring: BrJ—Ayden Vondra 11 run (Cole Hoesly kick). BrJ—Gage Boegli 66 run (Hoesly kick). BrJ—Brady Roshheisen 4 run (run failed). BrJ—Vondra 23 run (Hoesly kick). BrJ—Boegli 2 run (Boegli run). BrJ—Vondra 75 run (kick failed). BrJ—Safety.

Statistics: First downs—P 5, BrJ 15. Rushes-yards—P 23-(minus-6); BrJ 41-392. Yards passing—P 70; BrJ 68. Passes—P 14-6-0; BrJ 4-3-0. Fumbles-lost—P 0-0; BrJ 1-1. Penalties-yards—P 1-11; BrJ 5-45.