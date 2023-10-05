Prep football: Blue Demons spoil Homecoming for Mustangs

Oct. 4—BLOOMFIELD — Could playoff football be returning to Ironman Field?

If the Albia football team plays like they did last Friday at Davis County, the Blue Demons may be just a few weeks away from playing just their second home postseason game in eight years.

Luke Wynn completed 14 of 19 passes for 181 yards, throwing three touchdowns while rushing for another as Albia used a balanced and consistent offensive attack to put away a 49-14 win spoiling Homecoming night for the Mustangs. Connor Fisher caught seven of Wynn's 14 completed passes, gaining 133 yards including a pair of touchdowns with the highlight of the night coming on a 46-yard screen pass in the third quarter that earned Fisher the team's 'big-play' belt on the sidelines.

"Touchdowns. Sacks. Interceptions. Anything that makes a big impact in the game gets you the belt," Fisher said. "I don't know if we handed it out to everyone, but there were at least five or six guys that should have been able to hold up that belt. Of course, we've got so many guys going both ways that if you make a big play on either offense or defense, you've got to get right back out there for the very next play."

Fisher and Wynn were integral in Albia's tone-setting opening drive with three passes gaining 45 yards between the Blue Demon teammates as Albia drove the ball off the opening kickoff 81 yards over 13 plays. Fisher finished the first half catching five passes for 82 yards including a 10-yard touchdown catch with 41 seconds left in the second quarter.

"I'm able to sit right where the linebacker and the cornerback separate," Fisher said. "Luke makes a great pass to me each time. We have a big connection. We have such good chemistry among all the receivers. We know that the ball is coming to us and we're going to make a big play.

"We know coming into the game what's there and what's not thanks to the film. Once we make those plays where we think we're supposed to make those plays just solidifies what we're supposed to do."

Albia's defense kept Davis County from being able to match the early scoring drives of the Blue Demon offense. The Mustangs lost two combined yards on their first three possessions, going three-and-out each time punting the ball right back to Albia with a blocked punt late in the first quarter setting up a two-play, eight-yard drive culminating with a two-yard touchdown run by Wyatt Beckwith on the final play of the period giving the Blue Demons a 21-0 lead.

"It just seemed like we didn't come out with the type of focus we needed right at the start. I'm not sure if that's a result of the Homecoming festivities or not," Davis County head football coach Brian Skaggs said. "I'm always an optimist. If we just kept fighting and digging, we might have given ourselves a chance."

In a series defined in recent years by high-scoring contests and thrilling finishes, the Mustangs didn't give up hope driving in the second quarter for a score as Blaine Meyer spun out of a tackle on the way to a 39-yard touchdown catch cutting Albia's lead to 28-7. Wynn answered the score for the Blue Demons by leading Albia on a five-play, 60-yard drive culminating with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Fisher to close out the first half lifting Albia to a 35-7 halftime lead.

"He hadn't played quarterback before this season since he was in junior high," Albia head football coach Justin Huber said of Wynn. "Luke's an athlete. An athlete can take over real easily."

Davis County (2-4, 1-2) looked to set a new tone for the game in the second half, driving down the field on the opening possession with Jackson Grim catching a 15-yard touchdown pass from Carter Will to pull the Mustangs back within 35-14. Albia drove back into Davis County territory but were backed up on a penalty when Wynn delivered the screen pass to Fisher, who dashed down the sidelines in front of Albia's bench and fans for his second touchdown of the night earning a much-deserved drink on the sidelines and the presentation of the 'big-game' belt after giving the Blue Demons a 42-14 lead.

"That's always been a big play for us," Fisher said. "I got great blocking from our two receivers on that side of the field. It's just up to me to make a play after that."

Albia added 278 rushing yards to their 482 yards of total offense with Spencer Maddison and Beckwith sharing the duties as the featured back on every other possession. As a result, Maddison rushed for 89 yards on 11 carries including a 10-yard touchdown run to close out Albia's second possession of the game while Beckwith racked up 130 yards on 17 carries closing out Albia's opening possession with a one-yard touchdown that ultimately put the Blue Demons on top for good.

"It took a lot of work and a lot of belief that coaches put into us," Beckwith said. "It's been a long eight years to get to this point. There were some struggles, but the coaches kept telling us to believe. We did and, now, we're here."

Albia (4-2, 2-1) returns home Friday to host West Burlington-Notre Dame before heading to Mid-Prairie the following week. Wins in both games would ensure at least a runner-up district finish and a first-round home playoff game on Oct. 20.

Davis County, meanwhile, heads to 10th-ranked Mediapolis to battle the current leaders in Class 2A, District 5. The Mustangs then travel to West Burlington on the final Friday night of the regular season to face the Falcons in a game that could determine the fourth and final playoff berth out of the district.

Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com.