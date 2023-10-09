PREP FOOTBALL: Area sectional pairings revealed

Oct. 8—The final round of the fall season pairing brackets were revealed Sunday night, with the area football teams learning their sectional opponents for the nearing postseason.

Our six area teams, split up between three classes, all know their next path forward as the final week of the regular season approaches this Friday.

For the pairings, all six area team's matchups are below:

Class 5A — Sectional 11

Sectional semifinal schedule (Oct. 27, 2023): — Game 1: Mishawaka (6-2) at Goshen (1-7) — Game 2: Concord (4-4) at SB Adams (1-7)

The winner of Game 1 and 2 will meet for the sectional championship.

Class 4A — Sectional 18

Sectional first round (Oct. 20, 2023): — Game 1: SB Washington (2-6) at Plymouth (2-6) — Game 2: NorthWood (6-2) at SB St. Joseph (4-4) — Game 3: SB Riley (7-1) at Wawasee (1-7) — Game 4: Northridge (7-1) at Logansport (3-5)

Game 1 and 2 winners will meet for the semifinals and will face the winner of Game 3 and 4 in the sectional championship.

Class 3A — Sectional 26

Sectional first round (Oct. 20, 2023) — Game 1: Jimtown (4-4) at Fairfield (4-4) — Game 2: SB Clay (2-5) at John Glenn (4-4) — Game 3: Knox (8-0) at Lakeland (6-2) — Game 4: Mishawaka Marian (4-4) at West Noble (8-0)

Game 1 and 2 winners will meet for the semifinals and will face the winner of Game 3 and 4 in the sectional championship.

The first round begins Oct. 20 for schools in Class 4A through Class 1A. That will be followed by the sectional semifinals on Oct. 27 and the sectional championship on Nov. 3.

