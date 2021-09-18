Prep football: Anniston Star Friday night scoreboard

The Anniston Star, Ala.

Sep. 18—Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.

Friday's local games

Oxford 35, Pell City 10, Final

Jacksonville 35, Munford 12, Final

Saks 16, Ohatchee 7, Final

Piedmont 70, Weaver 13, Final

Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 14, Final

Alexandria 51, Corner 15, Final

Cherokee County 40, White Plains 0, Final

Woodland 43, Donoho 14, Final

B.B. Comer 55, Ranburne 28, Final

Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13, Final

Handley 26, Cleburne County 7, Final

