Prep football: Anniston Star Friday night scoreboard
Sep. 18—Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.
Friday's local games
Oxford 35, Pell City 10, Final
Jacksonville 35, Munford 12, Final
Saks 16, Ohatchee 7, Final
Piedmont 70, Weaver 13, Final
Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 14, Final
Alexandria 51, Corner 15, Final
Cherokee County 40, White Plains 0, Final
Woodland 43, Donoho 14, Final
B.B. Comer 55, Ranburne 28, Final
Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13, Final
Handley 26, Cleburne County 7, Final