Prep football: Altoona bests Osseo-Fairchild, out to best start since 2016

Aug. 28—OSSEO — Altoona coach Chad Hanson understands how quickly fortunes can change when it comes to high school football. At his previous job at Greenwood/Granton, he went winless in 2009 and won a Division 7 state championship two years later.

He's been clear since the start of last year that the Railroaders were a two-year project. Last year's team, which struggled to a 0-5 season, had only one senior as players from the three other classes all got time on the field.

Now in the second year of the plan, it appears everything is coming together.

Backed by a massive showing on the ground, led by Colin Boyarski with 215 yards and two touchdowns, the Rails rolled to a 46-12 road victory against Osseo-Fairchild Friday night. Altoona is 2-0 entering conference play, the program's best start to the season since 2016.

According to Hanson, it was the work prior to the season that's helped the group take the next step.

"It comes down to the kids' hard work in the offseason," Hanson said. "That's the difference between this year and last year and this year and the year before and this year and the recent past at Altoona. These kids really in the offseason said we're going to change things and we're going to work hard. That's what they've done. And then when they get on the field and adversity hits, they fall back on the fact that they were together working hard at 6 a.m. in January and at 6 a.m. in April."

A year older, Altoona brings a physicality that was lacking in 2020. The O-line is entirely made up of seniors now, and they dominated in the trenches on Friday. It didn't matter who was running behind them, they made space. Boyarski was the most frequent beneficiary, finding success in Altoona's option attack right out of the gate.

The Railroaders' first 12 offensive plays ended in the hands of Boyarski, who utilized his line and the deception Altoona's playbook creates to his advantage. He ran 65 yards to the house on his team's second offensive play of the day, a sign of things to come.

"Our offensive line, you can tell the work they've put in this offseason," Boyarski said.

Hanson brought in coaches from Harding University, known for its triple option attack, during offseason camp to help his players sharpen up their skills. Since, the Rails ran for 234 yards against Fall Creek in Week 1 and 370 yards against Osseo-Fairchild Friday.

"Defenses can't read that," Altoona lineman Craig Ervin said. "The triple option is a very confusing offense for high school football because a lot of high schoolers just want to run to the ball. They don't read keys, so it works."

The Railroaders are also a year more mature and game-tested, as shown when they faced adversity in the final two minutes of the first half.

Altoona got out to a 25-0 lead with 1:38 left in the second quarter, but Thunder QB Ashton Oliver was able to hit on a 60-yard passing play to Brody Seefeldt on the first play of the next drive to cut the deficit to 25-6 at the 1:22 mark. Then the Rails fumbled on the first play of the ensuing drive, setting Osseo-Fairchild up for another score on an Oliver scramble with 28 seconds on the clock.

A complete meltdown seemed possible when the Rails fumbled yet again at their own 7-yard line, giving Osseo-Fairchild a chance to make it a one-score game.

But Altoona stayed strong, defending long enough to run out the clock on the Thunder. The Rails would keep Osseo-Fairchild off the board the rest of the way as the offense pulled away in the third.

"We had adversity and we went out and responded in the second half," Hanson said. "That's what teams that are successful do, and that's what we're trying to learn how to do. How do you respond to adversity? So that's great that that happened because it made our kids have to respond in a positive manner."

A Dawson Sahm kick return touchdown to open the second half helped change the tide, and Altoona outscored its opponents 21-0 the rest of the way until play was called with about five minutes remaining due to lightning.

That made for another postgame celebration for the Rails, who have finally seen the fruits of their labor.

"You've got the momentum that just carries over," Ervin said. "It feels great."

Altoona 46, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Altoona;6;19;21;0;— 46

O-F;0;12;0;0;— 12

First Quarter

A: Colin Boyarski 65 run (pass failed), 9:23.

Second Quarter

A: Dawson Sahm 5 run (run failed), 10:51.

A: Boyarski 43 run (pass failed), 2:55.

A: Sahm pass from Ben Kuenkel (Xai Her kick), 1:38.

O-F: Brody Seefeldt 60 pass from Ashton Oliver (pass failed), 1:22.

O-F: Oliver 20 run (run failed), :28.

Third Quarter

A: Sahm 85 kick return (Her kick), 11:46.

A: Connor Mattison 39 pass from Kuenkel (Her kick), 8:42.

A: Brandon Wagner 10 run (Her kick), 6:47.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (51-370): Boyarski 25-215, Brandon Wagner 4-36, Kuenkel 3-28, Sahm 2-10, Thorin Steele 2-26, Tommy Tomesh 12-51, Connor Mattison 1-1, Jackson Berg 1-3, William Burr 1-0. Osseo-Fairchild (23-44): Keyton Boettcher 6-17, Lucas Frase 5-10, Ethan Abram 4-11, Tryggve Korger 2-8, Chase Insteness 3-(-1), Oliver 3-(-1).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona (2-2-0-53): Kuenkel 2-2-0-53. Osseo-Fairchild (5-20-1-105): Oliver 2-9-0-61, Korger 3-11-1-44.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Sahm 1-14, Mattison 1-39. Osseo-Fairchild: Seefeldt 1-60, Boettcher 3-13, Insteness 1-32.