Prep football: 2024 recruits Elias Rudolph, Jay'Quan Bostic announce college commitments

4-star defensive end Elias Rudolph committed to the University of Michigan on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Two coveted high school football recruits from the Class of 2024 have announced their college commitment.

Defensive end Elias Rudolph and wide receiver Jay'Quan Bostic each announced their collegiate plans Monday night during a ceremony at Taft High School with Rudolph committing to the University of Michigan and Bostic to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Rudolph, a four-star recruit, had a lengthy offer sheet of over two dozen programs before trimming his list of suitors to three in June with Michigan, Pittsburgh and Miami.

Rudolph is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 19 overall edge rusher in the country for the Class of 2024.

Elias Rudolph has 33.5 career prep sacks and over 200 tackles.

Rudolph, a two-time first-team All-Ohio selection and the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, racked up 87 tackles and 17.5 sacks last season. Rudolph helped lead Taft to the Division IV, Region 16 championship game. He had a sack, two tackles for a loss and blocked a punt which he returned for a 24-yard touchdown in Taft's 44-14 win over McNicholas in the regional semifinals.

For his prep career, Rudolph has over 200 tackles and 33.5 sacks.

Bostic, tabbed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, was a first-team All-Ohio selection as a defensive back last season, though he'll head to West Virginia to catch passes at receiver. Bostic had 16 catches for 332 yards and six touchdowns last season and was a lockdown corner with six interceptions.

Taft 2024 wide receiver Jay'Quan Bostic committed to West Virginia University on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Bostic's offer sheet included nearly 30 Division I programs. His top 6 schools were Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami and West Virginia.

