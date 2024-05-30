PREP FISHING: Local duos qualify for national tournament

May 30—Fairview's Trey Trotter/Grant Laney, West Point's Pearce Parker/Kaylie Pearce and West Point's Kaden Mathis/Nick Lee recently qualified as boats for The Bass Federation (TBF) High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship.

The tournament will take place on South Carolina's Lake Hartwell from June 19-22.

Trotter/Laney and Parker/Pearce punched their ticket to the annual showdown with solid finishes — seventh and 10th, respectively — at the Alabama Bass Federation (ABF) state tournament on Lake Jordan.

Mathis/ Lee, meanwhile, garnered a coveted spot in the field following a second-place performance — 15.92 pounds — at the Bass Tactix state championship on Neely Henry Lake.