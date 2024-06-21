Prep Fishing: Bullard finishes in sixth place at state tourney

LAKE LEWISVILLE, Texas – Bullard High School finished in sixth place at the Texas High School Bass Association State Tournament, which took place May 18 at Lake Lewisville.

Panther anglers reeled in 21 fish, weighing a total of 55.73 pounds.

Grand Saline, with 30 fish combining for a weight of 65.76 lbs., won first place in the team standings in the 114-school field.

Troup High School placed 27th and The Brook Hill School ended up in 47th place.

Troup anglers caught 16 eligible fish that tipped the scales at 31.98 lbs. While Guard fishermen caught 10 with a total weight of 21.52 lbs.

Among the area schools’ fishermen, Andrew Lake and Cody Underwood of Brook Hill were tbe highest placed duo, checking in at No. 30. The pair reeled in 10 fish, with a total weight of 21.52 lbs.

Bullard’s Keaton Compton and Brendon Brown caught eight bass, weighing in at 20.31 and ended the tourney in 41st place.

Jackson Speaker and Kade Kelly of Bullard finished tied for 54th place by hauling in seven fish that added up to 18.62 lbs.

Out of the 191 teams that competed in the tournament, Porter Smith and Leon Ackerman, representing Winnsboro High School, garnered first place by reeling in 10 bass that weighed in at 38.82 lbs.

According to the Texas High School Bass Association’s website, 1,120 of the 1,177 fish caught were released back into the lake.