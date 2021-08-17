PREP FASTPITCH: Hornets blank rivals

Aug. 17—They don't meet regularly, but there have been closer Hilldale-Fort Gibson fastpitch games, like the 4-1 quarterfinal won by the Hornets in 2018.

This one was more like the 12-0 Hornets win last fall at NSU, the only other time they've met up to Monday's matchup at Hilldale. The 10-0 final extends that shutout streak to two games.

This time, it was Brooklyn Ellis' performance. She allowed just two hits — a single to right by Jordan Hayes and a gap single by Payton Russell.

Ellis struck out 10. That's one less than in Hilldale's other home game so far, a 14-0 win over Wagoner.

Fort Gibson plays host to Wagoner on Tuesday. Tigers coach Joe Obregon hopes it's a breakthrough moment of sorts he didn't see in this encounter with a team that at the end of the day Monday had four freshmen in the lineup and just two seniors who have multiple years of experience in the lineup.

"It's like I tell the girls, you can only use youth and inexperience as an excuse for so long," Obregon said. "We knew there would be growing pains. I hoped we might turn a corner today. We didn't."

Hilldale had 13 hits but was also helped by four Fort Gibson errors.

"They're young obviously, and the errors hurt them," Hilldale coach Darren Riddle said. "Those mistakes can extend innings and make them go bad."

Hilldale had a couple bad innings in a 2-2 weekend in Broken Arrow. After dousing Broken Arrow JV 10-2 and Union 4-1 on Friday, the Hornets lost to 4A Muldrow and Miami.

A four-run first dug a hole Hilldale couldn't get out of against Miami in a 6-4 loss. That came after Muldrow got five runs in its final at-bat against Hilldale to win 5-2.

The Hornets improved to 4-2 Monday and 2-0 at home, where they've yet to allow a run.

"Brooklyn pitched outstanding," Riddle said. "They had a couple pretty good hitters and they got some good swings, but she's been dominant at home."

Ellis allowed three singles and a pair of walks against Muldrow in that fateful fifth. She struck out nine against Union, allowing three hits.

At the plate Monday, Ellis was 3-for-3 and had an RBI double as part of a four-run second. Her single up the middle ended the game on a run-rule in the fifth.

Also for Hilldale, sophomore Bailey McClain was also 3-for-3, two line drives to right and an infield single. Riley Barnoskie also had three hits, two to right and one to left, all after a groundout to lead off the game.

Fort Gibson is 1-4 with Wagoner coming over Tuesday.

Hilldale is off until a Thursday matchup at Locust Grove.