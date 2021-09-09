Prep fall basketball league launches 4-week season Sunday; LaMelo Ball’s team debuts

The ABC Fall Basketball League will launch its first four-week fall session Sunday with a field of teams that includes three North Carolina state high school champions and Lamelo Ball’s new 1 of 1 Prep Academy.

Games will be played at Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County.

Ball, the Charlotte Hornets’ player who won NBA Rookie of the Year honors in the 2020-21 season, announced earlier this year that he was opening a sports academy for high school athletes.

Among teams competing are Weddington, which won the 3A public school state title last season; Cannon School, the private school 4A champion; and The Burlington School, which took the private school 2A title.

Games will be played simultaneously on three courts. In addition to this week, contests are scheduled for Sept. 10, 26 and Oct. 3.

More than a dozen players who are being recruited by Division 1 schools will compete.

The games are open to the public, with tickets ($10) on sale at the door. Organizers say all COVID protocols will be in place.

Sunday’s schedule:

Court 1: Weddington vs. TBS, 3; 1 of 1 Academy vs. Rocky River, 3:50; Weddington vs. Liberty Heights, 4:40; 1 of 1 Academy vs. Mallard Creek, 5:30; Cannon School vs. Liberty Heights, 6:20; Concord Academy vs. Team CXM, 7:10

Court 2: Concord Academy vs. Team Denver, 3; Cannon School vs. Mallard Creek, 3:50; TBS vs. Concord Academy, 4:40; Team CXM vs. Rocky River, 5:30; Rocky River vs. Mallard Creek, 6:30.

Court 3: Cabarrus Charter vs. Cannon School 2, 3; Team CXM 2 vs. Cannon School 2, 3:50; Rocky River 2 vs. Mallard Creek 2, 4:40; Cannon School 2 vs. Rocky River 2, 5:30.

Wednesday’s standouts

Patrick MacKinnon (Union Academy soccer): MacKinnon, a junior, was very busy in his team’s 2-0 shutout of Monroe. He made 19 saves in logging his second clean sheet of the season. He has a 1.753 goals-against average.

Griffin Weidner (Providence Day soccer): Weidner, a senior striker and a captain of the Chargers, scored three goals in his team’s 4-1 victory over Victory Football Club. He is among the area’s leading scorers this season, with nine goals in four matches.

Boys’ soccer

MECKLENBURG

Community School of Davidson 6, Newton-Conover 0: The Spartans, a perennial state power, ran their record to 4-0-2. Community School of Davidson has reached the playoffs for eight straight seasons, and the Spartans were state semifinalists in January during the 2020-21 campaign. The Spartans’ output Wednesday doubled their previous high for the season, and the leader was A.J. Webb, who scored three goals. Andrew Labadorf added a pair of goals.

Providence 9, Parkwood 0: The Panthers improved to 4-0-1 on the season.

Providence Day 4, Victory Football Club 1: The Chargers got three goals from Griffin Weidner and downed their Monroe-based opponents. Jack Senhauser

South Mecklenburg 1, R.J. Reynolds 1

Stuart Cramer 2, Olympic 1: Miguel Herrera scored both goals for the Storm, now 6-2 on the season. It was the first loss in four matches for Olympic.

OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG

Bandys 7, Challengers Academy 0

East Burke 9, Draughn 0: Andrew Martufi and Raleigh Slutsky each had two goals and an assist, and Jonathan Garcia added a goal and two assists.

Hickory 4, South Caldwell 0: The Red Tornadoes improved to 6-0 and prepped for their big match Thursday night at Hibriten (5-0). Hickory has outscored opponents 18-1 this season.

Hickory Ridge 9, Northwest Cabarrus 0: The Ragin’ Bulls improved to 5-0 on the season and have outscored opponents 32-4. After two nonconference matches, they open Metro 4 4A play Tuesday at A.L. Brown.

Hunter Huss 2, East Gaston 0: Alberto Alcudia and Alexis Plata scored for the Huskies.

Mountain Island Charter 3, Bradford Prep 2: The Raptors trailed 2-0 at the half, but they rallied behind goals by Andrew Wilson, Tanner Baxter and Austin McConnell.

Patton 0, Freedom 0: Freedom goalkeeper Cole Johnson registered his third clean sheet of the season.

Pine Lake Prep 2, Mooresville 1: Griffin Nixdorf scored both goals for the Pride.

R-S Central 2, McDowell 0

Shelby 4, East Rutherford 1

Union Academy 2, Monroe 0: Patrick MacKinnon got the shutout in goal, and Liam MacKinnon and Corbin Esquivel provided the goals.

Watauga 0, A.C. Reynolds 0

West Cabarrus 4, Central Cabarrus 3: The Wolverines (5-1) built a 3-1 halftime lead, then hung on against the Vikings.

Girls’ field hockey

Myers Park 3, Charlotte Country Day 1: Lyle Deschamps scored two goals, and Catherine Switzer added a goal for the Mustangs. Cameron Park scored for the Buccaneers.

Girls’ volleyball

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 4A

Marvin Ridge def. Cuthbertson 3-1: This was the conference opener for each team.

MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS 2A

Brevard def. East Rutherford 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-13)

CENTRAL CAROLINA 1A-2A

Salisbury def. Thomasville 3-0 (25-3, 25-9, 25-5): The Hornets scored a one-sided victory, as Brooke Cunningham (10 kills, six aces), Ella Trainor (10 aces, six digs) and Ashley Yang (26 assists) led the way/

NONCONFERENCE

Cherryville def. Hunter Huss 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-11): Terayha Bess had seven kills, and Riley Kiser had eight digs and 17 assists for Cherryville.

Covenant Day def. Corvian Community 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-18): Savannah DeCarlo led the Lions with 27 assists. Caroline Dunlap had 10 digs and Chelsea Gilmore 11 kills for the victors.

Davidson Day def. Forsyth Country Day 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-14): Gerren Tomlin’s 10 kills and six aces led the Patriots. Arielle Walker added seven kills and four aces, and Sydney Tate added 28 assists.

East Davidson def. North Rowan 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-20)

Forest Hills def. Apprentice Academy 3-0 (25-5, 25-5, 25-5): Amari Marshall had six aces and five kills for the Yellow Jackets.

Hibriten def. West Lincoln 3-1 (29-27, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14)

Watauga def. Lincoln Charter 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-8): The host Pioneers swept the Eagles behind Brooke Scheffler (11 kills, 10 digs) and Brelyn Sturgill (23 assists).

Woodlawn School def. United Faith Christian 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-14)

Is your team’s result missing?

Send us the results of your team’s game, match or meet. Email information to obspreps@gmail.com.