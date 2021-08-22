PREP CROSS COUNTRY: NorthWood girls, Goshen boys duos win at Hokum Karem

Aug. 21—ELKHART — It was a successful morning for local runners at the Elkhart Christian Academy cross country invitational Saturday, which was ran Hokum Karem-style at the First Baptist Church. Instead of everyone running three miles individually with no breaks, Hokum Karem races have runners from the same school paired together and each alternate running three, one-mile laps.

In the girls race Saturday, the NorthWood duo of seniors Kaitlin Burden and Emilie Allen won in a time of 37:11. On the boys side, Goshen's top two seniors, Cole Johnston and Drew Hogan, won with a strong combined time of 29:48.

While NorthWood was able to win the girls team title, Goshen was edged out by Valparaiso in the boys team standings. Each school is allowed to enter four tandems, with the top three times counting toward the team score.

STRONG PARTNERS

Being partnered together is nothing new for Burden and Allen.

"Kaitlin and I have always been partners because, not only do we look alike, but I think we run really well together," Allen said.

Not only did the NorthWood girls win by almost eight minutes as a team, but Burden and Allen won the individual title comfortably as well. Their 37:11 was 1:47 ahead of the second-place finishers, Emma Gruet and Hannah Schramm of ECA.

"This is one of the most fun races that I have," Burden said. "I think it's different from other meets because, with the Hokum Karem, I think my body is more recovered to continue the race, but I really can't get my breath back; it's shallow breathing. But it's really fun to get to run with a partner."

Being able to win the race in their senior seasons was also special for the two.

"It meant a lot for me for my senior year because, last year, I didn't have the best year, running wise," Allen said. "And this year, I wanted to have fun and step up with my running. I came out here with the goal to win this race, but you can't ever take for granted that it will happen. I'm so proud of us for winning our senior year. It means a lot to us."

As for the other local schools competing, Goshen's top duo of Riley Weishaupt and Nataly Schrock finished third. Concord was led by the pairing of Zoe Roberts and Mia Mejia, who placed fifth. Those two were trailed right behind by Wawasee's combo of Lily Tyler and Moriah Hurst in sixth place. Westview only had two pairings entered, meaning they couldn't qualify for the team standings. Of those two, the duo of Annagail Warrener and Kiana Mast placed ninth.

ELITE TALENT

When you have two runners who were all-state finalists, chances are they're going to make a good team.

That's what Johnston and Hogan did Saturday in running a sub-30-minute combined race. They were individual champions by 34 seconds over the Valparaiso combo of Joel Bryant and Jimmy Dillabaugh.

Johnston ran the first, third and fifth laps, with Hogan anchoring the second, fourth and sixth laps. With a talented field of runners all competing, Johnston knew starting strong was a must.

"It was very important because, in the woods (on the course), it's more narrow and harder to pass people," Johnston said. "So, getting in first place was my goal at the start so that I could get in the front and try and set the tone for Drew."

After leading after the first lap, Hogan extended it for the duo on the second lap. They never trailed after the start, incrementally building their lead throughout the race.

"It's hard to strategize because you don't know what your teammate's going to do, but (Johnston) gave me a lead and I knew I just had to keep it," Hogan said. "Keep it, and hopefully expand and let us have some wiggle room if we don't do well during a mile."

Like Burden and Allen, being able to win the race in the last year they run it meant a lot to the two Goshen seniors.

"It's a very fun race," Johnston said. "This is probably one of the more fun races of the year for sure. And it's early, which is even better because we get to race as soon as the season starts."

Some of the top teams expected to contend with Goshen in the Northern Lakes Conference also had strong performances. Brady Hunsberger and Jordan Burden from NorthWood finished third and Concord's Anthony Roberts and Ethan Smith were fourth. Westview was led by Anthony Sanchez and Lyndon Miller's seventh place finish, while Wawasee's top duo of Cayden Powell and Senate Shaw finished 18th.

2021 Elkhart Christian Academy cross country Hokum Karem — results

GIRLS:

Team standings/top duo for each school:

1. NorthWood, 1:59:36 (Kaitlin Burden and Emilie Allen, 1st overall, 37:11)

2. Wawasee, 2:07:04 (Lily Tyler and Moriah Hurst, 6th overall, 41:09)

3. Concord, 2:08:56 (Zoe Roberts and Mia Mejia, 5th overall, 40:40)

4. Goshen, 2:11:26 (Riley Weishaupt and Nataly Schrock, 3rd overall, 40:09)

5. Elkhart Christian Academy, 2:14:22 (Emma Gruet and Hannah Schramm, 2nd overall, 38:58)

BOYS:

Team standings/top duo for each school:

1. Valparaiso, 1:31:46 (Joel Bryant and Jimmy Dillabaugh, 2nd overall, 30:12)

2. Goshen, 1:32:39 (Cole Johnston and Drew Hogan, 1st overall, 29:38)

3. NorthWood, 1:33:58 (Brady Hunsberger and Jordan Burden, 5th overall, 30:44)

4. Concord, 1:37:25 (Antony Roberts and Ethan Smith, 3rd overall, 30:24)

5. Westview, 1:39:42 (Anthony Sanchez and Lyndon Miller, 7th overall, 31:09)

6. ECA, 1:42:11 (Tony Maxwell and Luke Schramm, 16th overall, 33:03)

7. Wawasee, 1:44:38 (Cayden Powell and Senate Shaw, 18th overall, 33:56)

