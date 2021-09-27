Prep Cross-Country: Minnewaska girls win at Milaca Mega Meet

Sep. 27—MILACA — The Minnewaska girls cross-country team earned a big victory by winning the Division 4 title Saturday at the Milaca Mega Meet.

Minnewaska scored 116 points to beat Wadena-Deer Creek, which had a 141, at Stones Throw Golf Course. Olivia Danielson led the way for the Lakers with an eighth-place finish, timing in at 19 minutes, 40.70 seconds.

Other competitors in the multi-division meet included Minnewaska, Montevideo, Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd in the boys division.

Girls' division competitors included Benson/KMS, Montevideo, LQPV/D-B and Paynesville.

Milaca Mega Meet

Boys

Division 4

Team scoring

(1) Parnassus Prep 92 ... (2) Heritage Christian Academy 104 ... (3) West Central Area 104 ... (4) Milbank 164 ... (5) St. James 171 ... (6) Lake City 175 ... (7) Canby/Minneota 201 ... (8) Nevis 264 ... (9) South Ridge 313 ... (10) Brandon-Evansville 331 ... (11) Ada-Borup 346 ... (12) Mankato Loyola 351 ... (13) Wadena-Deer Creek 360 ... (14) Minnewaska 361 ... (15) Montevideo 368 ... (16) Royalton 376 ... (17) Ottertail Central 401 ... (18) Ottertail Central 401 ... (18) Martin County West 408 ... (19) Goodhue 427 ... (20) Redwood Valley 444 ... (21) Parkers Prairie 581 ... (22) North Lakes Academy 603 ... (23) Rush City 659 ... (24) Lakeview Christian Academy 675 ... (25) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 687 ... (26) Lester Prairie 744

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Nick Batchelor, Mil, 16:01.50 ... (2) Noah Foster, Cromwell-Wright, 16:32.00 ... (3) Reese Anderson, LC, 16:40.10 ... (4) Alex Salwasser, WCA, 16:46.60 ... (5) Kade Runge, WCA, 16:57.00

MINNEWASKA — (32) Maeson Tank 17:57.50 ... (66) Nick Ankeny 19:15.20 ... (73) Zach Palmer 19:21.50 ... (101) Jace Kovarik 20:02.40 ... (128) Ian Mills 20:34.80

MONTEVIDEO — (48) Brady Andrews 18:48.60 ... (71) Carson Lynner 19:19.50 ... (77) Connor Walz 19:31.00 ... (89) Blake Andrews 19:43.30 ... (122) Dain Winters 20:29.20

Division 3

Team scoring

(1) Perham 96 ... (2) Park Rapids 98 ... (3) Greenway 135 ... (4) Esko 142 ... (5) Proctor ... (6) Blake 166 ... (7) Southwest Christian 226 ... (8) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 254 ... (9) Benson/KMS 264 ... (10) Cook County 266 ... (11) Moose Lake 279 ... (12) Pine City 329 .. (13) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 330 ... (14) Pierz 361 ... (15) Fairmont 384 ... (16) Mora 418 ... (17) St. Croix Central 426 ... (18) Rockford 457 ... (19) Legacy Christian Academy 496 ... (20) St. Croix Lutheran 515 ... (21) Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 538 ... (22) Melrose 549 ... (23) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 558 ... (24) Spectrum 633

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Shef West, Blake, 16:03.60 ... (2) Jonathan Krueger, East Grand Forks 16:53.30 ... (3) Josh Knight, Proc, 17:19.60 ... (4) Cade Doll, Per, 17:20.60 ... (5) Nate Johnson, Mora, 17:21.20

BENSON/KMS — (15) Landon Thompson 17:41.50 ... (34) Jacob Gareis 18:17.10 ... (66) Isaac Wirth 18:57.20 ... (70) Jaron Furney 19:01.30 ... (87) Ely Johnson 19:22.00

LQPV/D-B — (12) Payton Sterud 17:33.40 ... (18) Kaiden Allpress 17:49.60 ... (91) Eli Hegland 19:38.50 ... (101) Justin Perkins 19:54.20 ... (117) Gavin Stulz 20:07.70

Girls

Division 4

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 116 ... (2) Wadena-Deer Creek 141 ... (3) Canby/Minneota 142 ... (4) Milbank 144 ... (5) South Ridge 173 ... (6) Lake City 194 ... (7) West Central Area 206 ... (8) Heritage Christian Academy 238 ... (9) Hinckley-Finlayson 238 ... (10) Lester Prairie 253 ... (11) Redwood Valley 254 ... (12) Parnassus Prep 272 ... (13) Menahga 296 ... (14) Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 331 ... (15) Goodhue 351 ... (16) St. James 356 ... (17) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 363 ... (18) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 408 ... (19) Ada-Borup 449 ... (20) Montevideo 572

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jade Rypkema, Nevis 18:53.40 ... (2) Ashlyn Batchelor, Mil, 19:14.70 ... (3) Grace Drietz, C/M, 19:19.40 ... (4) Addison Hoof, LP, 19:29.70 ... (5) Claire Fischer, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 19:30.00

MINNEWASKA — (8) Olivia Danielson 19:40.70 ... (16) Lauren Ankeny 20:29.40 ... (23) Sydnie Chevalier 21:12.20 ... (29) Kierra Wilmes 21:32.90 ... (71) Teagan Stark 23:29.40

MONTEVIDEO — (128) Meg Wanke 26:21.90 ... (136) Aubrey Norman 27:02.30 ... (139) Brooke Dejong 27:12.60 ... (140) Brenna Winters 27:16.90 ... (154) Rubi Santa Cruz 30:31.70

Division 3

Team scoring

(1) St. Cloud Cathedral 52 ... (2) Perham 56 ... (3) Proctor 110 ... (4) Cook County 117 ... (5) Blake 138 ... (6) Fairmont 202 ... (7) Rockford 231 ... (8) Pierz 235 ...(9) Pine City 266 ... (10) Greenway 278 ... (11) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 281 ... (12) St. Croix Central 287 ... (13) Park Rapids 322 ... (14) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 325 ... (15) Benson/KMS 411 ... (16) Esko 414... (17) Mora 442 ... (18) Eden Valley-Watkins 490 ... (19) Legacy Christian Academy 504 ... (20) Spectrum 569

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Natasha Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo, 18:30.70 ... (2) Laura Thompson, Fair, 18:53.30 ... (3) Macy Hanson, Fair, 19:05.90 ... (4) Gracie Morris, Per, 19:40.50 ... (5) Clara Schad, SCC, 19:47.30

BENSON/KMS — (62) Natalie Jorschumb 22:27.70 ... (93) Erica Bakke 23:33.60 ... (97) Amber Rosemeier 23:40.50 ... (108) Katlyn Peters 23:55.20 ... (110) Alissa Thompson 24:02.60

LQPV/D-B — (45) Taylor Shelstad 22:02.20 ... (56) Anika Fernholz 22:23.30 ... (67) Mya Conroy 22:40.10 ... (95) Reese Ochsendorf 23:35.60 ... (105) Chloe Gloege 23:49.60

PAYNESVILLE — (59) Ellie Zimmerman 22:26.80 ... (153) Alivia Buggs 28:16.30