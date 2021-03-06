PREP, COLLEGE ROUNDUP: HPU's Heinst captures fourth Big South title

The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
·7 min read

Mar. 6—ROCK HILL, S.C. — High Point University's Famke Heinst became the first runner to win the Big South Conference women's cross-country championship four times.

Heinst completed the 5K course in 17:09.1, finishing nearly 20 seconds ahead of second place, on Friday at Winthrop as the Panthers won their fourth straight team championship.

Lindsey Ickes took third in 17:35.9 while Olive Allen was seventh in 18:00.4 and Ashley Jones was ninth in 18:06.7 posted top-10 finishes for High Point, which totaled 29 points as a team — ahead of Radford (50) and UNC Asheville (99) in the eight-team field.

Camryn Harper (12th, 18:13.3), Sydney Bagus (13th, 18:27.1), Julia Hellman (15th, 18:32.1), Tatum Castillo (16th, 18:34.3), Franziska Jakobs (21st, 18:57.3) and Alyssa Deeds (28th, 19:19.9) all place inside the top half of the 62-runner field.

In the men's race, High Point took second both individually and as a team. Spencer Smucker finished the 7.7K course in 24:08.0, just over 13 seconds behind first place, as the Panthers totaled 51 points — behind champion Charleston Southern (21) and ahead of Radford (96) in the nine-team field.

Hocine Bouchrak (24:43.9) finished 10th, while Hunter Steinau (12th, 24:47.6), Siro Pina Cardona (13th, 24:50.7), Stephen Gray (14th, 24:52.8), Ian Miller (15th, 24.54.1) and Philip Sherwin (17th, 25:01.9) were in the top 25. Jack LaSalla (32nd, 26:07.4), Aiden Morrison (34th, 26:13.8) and Patrick Kelly (36th, 26:17) were also in the top half of the 74-runner field.

CURRAN, BANBURY EARN TOP CONFERENCE HONORS

High Point University's Skyler Curran was named the Big South Conference player of the year while Chelsea Banbury was selected coach of the year, the Big South Conference announced in its women's basketball awards Friday.

Curran, a junior guard who starred at West Forsyth, is the second consecutive High Point player to earn Player of the Year and the fifth overall.

Banbury, in her second season at High Point, received nine first-place votes and 29 total points in the voting, ahead of Longwood's Rebecca Tillett (19 points). The Panthers finished the record season 19-6 record overall and 17-3 in the conference, capturing the regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

In addition to Curran, who was also named first-team all-conference, redshirt-sophomore guard Jenson Edwards was selected second-team all-conference and earned a spot on the all-academic team. Claire Wyatt, a guard, was also named to the all-freshman team.

BIG SOUTH WOMEN'S TOURNEY CHANGES

The Big South Conference tournament will now feature nine teams after sixth-seeded Radford couldn't meet the minimum number of student-athletes to participate, the conference announced Friday. Top-seeded High Point will still play the winner of the 8/9 game Monday at 6 p.m. in the Millis Center. But that first-round game — now the only game scheduled for Saturday — will be No. 8 USC Upstate versus No. 9 Charleston Southern after the lower seeds moved up to replace Radford. Hampton also dropped out this week after an extended pause due to COVID-19 protocols.

HPU VOLLEYBALL, USC UPSTATE

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — High Point University tallied its sixth-straight sweep, beating USC Upstate 25-12, 25-17, 25-15 in Big South Conference volleyball Thursday at USC Upstate.

Annie Sullivan had 10 kills to lead the Panthers (7-0 overall, 7-0 conference), while Gabrielle Idlebird and Sopheea Mink each had nine. Maria Miggins added 24 assists, while Mackenzi Thornburg had 14. Abby Bottomley had 17 digs, and Macy Miller had 13.

HPU BASEBALL SWITCHES OPPONENT

HIGH POINT — High Point University will now begin its Big South Conference baseball schedule against UNC Asheville, instead of Winthrop. The teams will open today with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. and finish Sunday with a game that also starts at 1.

ROCKERS' HEIMALL PROMOTED

HIGH POINT — Christian Heimall has been promoted to general manager, the High Point Rockers announced Friday. Heimall, who had been in the assistant general position, is in his third year with the team and is the longest tenured member of the professional baseball team's front office. Originally hired in August of 2018, he spearheaded the hiring of staff, sales, fan experience and baseball operations for the Rockers' inaugural season in 2019.

In that time, he also led the promotional and marketing efforts for the club, including developing theme nights and giveaways. As a result, the Rockers earned multiple awards in 2019, including Best Family Entertainment in the Triad from the High Point Enterprise.

SOCCER SW GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford kept its championship hopes alive by beating Western Guilford 2-1 in overtime Thursday in Piedmont Triad 3A Conference boys soccer at Western Guilford. The Cowboys, who are in second place but still have first-place Mount Tabor left to play during the final week, improved to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference.

HP CHRISTIAN, CANNON SCHOOL

CONCORD — High Point Christian lost 7-2 against Cannon in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Cannon. Anna Wetherington and Keira Stainback each scored for the Cougars (0-1), while Carson Kiefer added an assist. Cameron Martin made six saves in goal.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, S. STOKES

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness beat South Stokes 4-1 in overtime Thursday in Northwest 1A Conference boys soccer at Bishop. Ethan Connor scored three goals while Shea Allen-Bolton had one. Will Stoffel had two assists and Johnny Easton had one. Luke Andress got the win in goal. The Villains improved to 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

EAST DAVIDSON, NORTH DAVIDSON

WELCOME — East Davidson scored the lone goal of the match in overtime to beat North Davidson 1-0 in Central Carolina 2A Conference boys soccer Thursday at North.

The Golden Eagles improved to 3-5-2 overall and 3-3 in the CCC.

OAK GROVE, LEXINGTON

LEXINGTON — Oak Grove lost 2-1 against Lexington in Central Carolina 2A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Lexington.

Noah Baab scored off an assist by Ethan Peterson for the Grizzlies (6-4 overall, 4-3 CCC), who led 1-0 at halftime. Aiden Daugherty made eight saves in goal.

BASEBALL HP CHRISTIAN, PROVIDENCE DAY

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian defeated Providence Day 14-3 in five innings Thursday in nonconference baseball at Oak View Baptist Church. Noah Hill went 3 for 4 with a three-run home run for the Cougars (1-1), while Eli Crump went 2 for 3 with two runs and a solo home run. Cole Philbin and Mitch Adams each went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Bryson King had two hits and an RBI, and Sam Beck had a double. Sam Sapp struck out four and scattered three hits in four shutout innings before Luke Homol came on to pitch the fifth.

LACROSSE BISHOP McGUINNESS, W. GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness beat Western Guilford 20-6 in Conference 14 boys lacrosse Thursday at Western. Frankie Cetrone had four goals and one assist, while Carson Latham had three goals and five assists. Andre Gaylor added three goals and one assist, and Rio O'Hale, Justin Ehming and Miles Feuhler had two goals apiece. The Villains improved to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference.

JV FOOTBALL LEDFORD, W. DAVIDSON

WALLBURG — Ledford beat West Davidson 39-0 in junior varsity football Thursday at Ledford.

Kam White, Jeremiah Burgess and Winston Ferguson each scored two touchdowns for the Panthers (1-0).

HIGH POINT — Caroline Dougherty scored two goals to help lead High Point Christian past Salem Baptist 4-1 in girls soccer Thursday at HPCA.

Thanh Le (Lana) added a goal and an assist while Kinsley Britton had a goal and Adalyn Carper had an assist. Noelle Sharpe made seven saves in goal.

Recommended Stories

  • Injured Azarenka withdraws from Qatar Open semis, Muguruza into final

    The eighth-seeded Belarusian was scheduled to face Garbine Muguruza, who received a walkover into Saturday's final. "Unfortunately, the pain in my back I experienced during yesterday's match has not gone away enough in order for me to be able to compete," Azarenka said in a statement. "I'm very appreciative of being awarded a wild card to compete this week and I'm looking forward to being back in Doha again next year."

  • Five possible destinations for Blake Griffin after Pistons buyout

    If he’s healthy, Griffin could help a few teams as a secondary playmaker and occasional low-post scorer, along with providing a veteran presence on a contender.

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • A win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 259 is crucial for Casey Kenney’s bantamweight rise

    While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Report: Rob Gronkowski will coach against Tedy Bruschi in Arizona's spring football game

    The two former Wildcats will oppose each other on March 23.

  • Golf: Slumping Fowler in battle to keep major streak alive

    Rickie Fowler heads into this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational seeking a long-awaited return to form that would do wonders for his bid to extend a streak of 41 consecutive major appearances. Fowler, who is 65th in the world rankings and without a top-10 finish since January 2020, can keep his major streak alive by winning a PGA Tour event ahead of the April 8-11 Masters or by getting back into the top 50. That could prove a daunting task given that Fowler, a five-times winner on the PGA Tour who was once ranked fourth in the world, has missed the cut in 10 of his last 25 starts.

  • Ronaldo eyes first Serie A top scorer prize after latest goal landmark

    The Portuguese forward guided a composed finish past Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel in a 3-0 Serie A win for the Italian champions to mark the 600th league appearance of his career in typical fashion. He has now hit the 20-goal mark in every season since his debut campaign at Real Madrid in 2009-10, with his highest tally coming in 2014-15 when he scored 48 goals in 35 La Liga games for the Spanish club. The 36-year-old is currently two goals clear of Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku at the summit of the Serie A scoring charts as he targets his first 'capocannoniere' crown in Italy.

  • LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

    LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.

  • Retired or not, Khamzat Chimaev's health is the only thing that matters

    Khamzat Chimaev has been suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 and announced his retirement from MMA on Monday.

  • Nikola Jokic records 50th career triple-double, joining Wilt Chamberlain as only centers to do so

    Nikola Jokic needed just 416 games to card his 50th triple-double, hundreds of games faster than it took Wilt Chamberlain.

  • Kyle Van Noy 'disappointed' over pending Dolphins exit 1 year after signing $51M deal

    Van Noy's reunion with head coach Brian Flores is over after one season.

  • Fantasy Baseball Outfield Shuffle Up: Tiered draft rankings

    Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up tiered rankings series with one of the deepest positions in fantasy baseball: The outfield.

  • James Harden greeted with boos, cheers, logs another triple-double in return to Houston

    The fan reaction to Harden's Houston return was less positive than the official team welcome.

  • Schumacher name gives me motivation every day, says Mick

    Taking the Schumacher surname back into Formula One this season will be more a source of pride than pressure, Michael's son Mick said on Thursday. The 21-year-old German, whose Ferrari great father won seven world championships including five with the Italian team, makes his F1 race debut with Haas in Bahrain on March 28. "I'm very happy to carry that surname, and I'm very happy to carry that name back into Formula One, and I'm very proud of it," he told reporters on a video call as Haas unveiled their new Ferrari-powered car.

  • NBA rumors: One East contender in the lead for Blake Griffin after Pistons release

    The next month will re-shape plenty of rosters around the NBA, and one intriguing move in the East could end up impacting the Sixers' postseason hopes. By Adam Hermann

  • Dear Steelers: If you only commit to one thing this season, let it be this

    If Ben Roethlisberger is to go out with his head held high, the organization needs to lend him a helping hand.

  • Report: Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Warriors, Heat and Trail Blazers interested in Blake Griffin after buyout

    The Blake Griffin sweepstakes are open.

  • Here's how Jaylen Brown reacted to LeBron James calling him 'underappreciated'

    Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown received a special compliment from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James during the NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday night.

  • Bruins' Brad Marchand sounds off on Capitals' Tom Wilson's hit on Brandon Carlo

    Brad Marchand used multiple curse words to describe Tom Wilson's brutal headshot on Brandon Carlo in Friday night's Bruins-Capitals game.

  • England spin bowler Bess 'chucked under the bus', says Harmison

    Former paceman Steve Harmison said Dom Bess had been "chucked under the bus" by England after the off-spinner struggled against India during the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on Friday.