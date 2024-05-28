PREP BOYS TRACK: Westville's Tyler Miller proves linemen can run fast

May 28—CHARLESTON — Most offensive lineman can be found either tossing a shot put or throwing a discus at the IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston.

Those big guys only see the inside of O'Brien Field when they are presented their medals or when they watch their teammates run on the 'Big Blue' track — with one exception.

Westville senior Tyler Miller, who moved from receiver to guard this past fall for the Tigers, took second on Saturday in the 300-meter hurdles. The state champion was Dominic Martin from Ridgeview, who is listed as a quarterback/running back/wide receiver on the Ridgeview/Lexington football roster.

"That was definitely something that I was thinking about coming into my race," Miller said. "If I had won state, I was going to tell all of the guys on the podium that they just lost to an offensive lineman in a sprint race."

While he didn't get to gloat over everyone, he still proved quite a bit with a time of 39.81 seconds.

"I'm really glad that I accomplished what I did," said Miller, who stated after Thursday's prelims that he was hoping for a sub-40 second time. "I really wanted to get down to a 38 for the state championship, but I'm really satisfied.

"When I say something, I put my mind to doing it and it's a lot easier to accomplish that goal when you hold yourself to that standard."

The move to offensive lineman in the fall had it advantages and disadvantages for Miller.

"I had to put on close to 25 pounds to play on the offensive line," said Miller, who was a key part to the Tigers winning the Vermilion Valley Conference this past fall. "But when track started, I had to cut. I thought of those extra 20-25 pounds as a weight vest during my training. I knew once I cut it off, that I would go faster.

"On Thursday, I was down to 180 pounds. So I think the offensive line and gaining that weight was an advantage, because I felt more athletic and faster when I lost the weight."

It's not the first time that Westville has had an offensive lineman place in a sprint race at the state track meet.

Alex McMahon, who also played guard for the Tigers, took sixth in the 100 meters at the 2009 Class A meet.

"To be successful on the line, I had to gain that weight and build my strength up," Miller said. "I felt like a whole different person at state because of the added strength."

Speaking of offensive linemen, Salt Fork sophomore Maddax Stine continued a tradition of success with a third-place finish in the Class 1A discus event.

Stine is fourth Storm thrower to place at state in the past 12 years, and Salt Fork has been represented on the discus awards stands in the last five meets, with Garrett Taylor winning three straight titles and Payton taking sixth in 2019.

"Every year, Salt Fork throwers should come into the state meet with confidence. It's a really motivating factor to see the guys that have thrown before me," said a slightly disappointed Stine. "I came here and I know I have a throw that could have won the state title.

"Getting third is still a good day and you don't always get what you go for, but in the back of my mind I know I could have thrown 51 (meters)."

That would have won the title. Heyworth's Nick Feather won the title with a toss of 49.88 meters or 163 feet, 7 inches. Stine's best toss was 48.08 meters or 157 feet, 9 inches.

Still, it was a major improvement over his freshman season when Stine placed 10th, one spot from winning a state medal.

"That was a really defeating moment," he said. "I kept reminding myself this year that I was going to come back and get a medal."

Earning a medal as a freshman is an extremely rare accomplishment.

Danville's D'Mario Jackson did it this year for the Vikings, taking seventh in the Class 3A 200-meter dash.

But, it wasn't quite as good as he wanted.

"Things don't always go like you plan," he said. "I was trying to do my best and get at least in the top three."

Jackson's time of 21.95 seconds in the finals was the fourth time this month that he ran a sub-22 time in the race, but it wasn't quite as good of his personal best of 21.61 in the sectional meet.

"This is definitely going to be motivation for me heading into the summer track season and then next high school track season," he said. "I'm always going to be working toward my goal."

But, doesn't it mean something that he was one of only two freshman individuals to medal at the Class 3A state meet. Oswego's Dontrell Young was fifth in the 400-meter dash.

"It's a great accomplishment and I'm definitely happy that I made it here and competed, but I want to keep striving for more," he said, admitting his goal at the start of the track season was just to make the state meet. "I gave my hopes and faith to God and just worked hard."

Between now and next year, Jackson wants to get stronger and work on his form. He also knows that he will need that strength on the football field next fall for the Vikings.

"I didn't get to play this year after moving here from Georgia," he said. "I can't wait to play football this fall."

Football was also a major part for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Ayden Ingram.

The Class 2A all-stater this past fall, who also took fifth in the long jump at last year's state meet, added a sixth-place medal in the high jump on Saturday with a personal best jump of 1.91 meters or 6 feet, 3.25 inches.

"I really wanted to repeat in the long jump, but it's kind of cool to have placed in two different events in two different years," said Ingram, who cleared 1.88 meters and 1.91 meters on his final attempts. "I wasn't trusting my steps. On those final attempts, I just had the right mindset of this is it."

Westville 800-meter relay team earned all-state honors with an eight-place finish, while Salt Fork senior Brysen Vasquez appeared to injure his hamstring in the finals of the 400 meters. Vasquez hobbled across the finish line in ninth and then did not start the finals of the 200.