PREP BOYS TRACK: Seeger takes second in sectional action

May 16—OXFORD, Ind. — The Seeger boys track team was able to take second to Twin Lakes in an IHSAA sectional meet on Thursday.

Nathan Odle won the 1,600 (4:40) and the 3,200 (10:17) for the Patriots, while Landon Dispennett won the 400 (52.47) and Konner Brewer won the 800 (2:04.90). The 1,600 team of Brenner, Finnian McClain, John Puterbaugh and Dispennett won in 3:34 and the 3,200 team of Odle, Ethan Guminski, Puterbaugh and Brenner won in 8:37.

McClain was second in the 110 (16.19) and 300 (41.35) hurdles, while Puterbaugh was second in the 800 (2:06.27), Guminski was second in the 1,600 (4:40.72) and 3,200 (10:25.88), Dispennett was third in the 200 (23.95) and Brady Taylor was third in the shot put (42-2 1/2).

North Vermillion was sixth with Karter Jackson taking third in the 800 (2:08.26) and Bradley Cope was third in the high jump (5-8).

Fountain Central took eighth as Issac Gayler was second in the 400 (53.18, Hayden Kler was third in the 3,200 (10:34.76).

Covington was ninth as Averey Powell took second in the 100 meter dash (11.62), while the 400 relay team of Bieron Saliji, Landon Herzog, Austin Bechtold and Powell was third.

The top three finishers in each event will advance to next week's regional at Lafayette Jefferson.