PREP BOYS TRACK: Oakwood second at GCMS meet

Apr. 29—GIBSON CITY — The Oakwood boys track team hit the road on Monday to take part in the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Mini Meet.

The Comets were able to take second in the meet, just behind the host Falcons.

Bryson McDaniel won the long jump (6.23m) and triple jump (11.89m) for the Comets, while Macen Phillips won the 800 meter run (2:10.94), Trevor McCall won the 300 hurdles (45.19), McDaniel, Connor Moss, Jacob Pricer and Connor Smith won the 400 in 45.45, Jakob Rupp, Jacob Taflinger, Phillips and Smith won the 1,600 relay (3:42.75) and Rupp, Jacob Tyas, Phillips and Thomas Wells won the 3,200 relay (12:49.93)

Wells was second in the 800 (2:11.47), while McCall was second in the 110 hurdles (17.36), Pricer was third in the 100 (11.91), Taflinger was third in the 400 (57.30), Cale Thomas was third in the discus (30.05m) and Moss was fourth in the 200 (24.83).

At Gibson City

Team results — 1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 151, 2. Oakwood 134.5, 3. Tri-Valley 5, 4. Flanagan-Cornell 59.5, 5. Iroquois West 58, 6. Fisher 11

Individual results

High jump — 1. Reed Tompkins (GCMS) 1.67m, 2. Austin Leverton (TV) 1.65m, 3. Tristan Wooton (GCMS) 1.55m

Long jump — 1. Bryson McDaniel (O) 6.23m, 2. Lincoln Eastin (F) 5.40m, 3. Bryce Adkins (GCMS) 5.27m

Triple jump — 1. McDaniel 11.89m, 2. Hayden Knobloch (TV) 11.11m, 3. Adkins 10.93m

Pole Vault — 1. Bradyn Thomas (TV) 3.81m, 2. Shawn Schlickman (GCMS) 3.81m, 3. Jack Walker (TV) 2.90m

Shot Put — 1. Kale Holzhauer (GCMS) 13.90m, 2. Logan Ward (GCMS) 13.28m, 3. Samson Masters (TV) 11.14m

Discus — 1. Domenick Rice (TV) 34.56m, 2. Masters 33.83m, 3. Cale Thomas (O) 30.05m

100 meters — 1. Carlos Estrella (IW) 11.71, 2. Josiah Semlow (TV) 11.77, 3. Jacob Pricer (O) 11.91

200 meters — 1. Connor Reed (FC) 24.34, 2. Estrella 24.35, 3. Jake Kocher (IW) 24.58

400 meters — 1. Evan Landers-Kristen (GCMS) 53.92, 2. Christian Gaytan (IW) 56.22, 3. Jacob Taflinger (O) 57.30

800 meters — 1. Macen Phillips (O) 2:10.94, 2. Thomas Wells (O) 2:11.47, 3. Nick Traugott (TV) 2:12.47

110 hurdles — 1. Konnor White (FC) 16.77, 2. Trevor McCall (O) 17.36, 3. Kyler Johnson (O) 17.99

300 hurdles — 1. McCall 45.19, 2. Wooton 46.83, 3. White 47.69

1,600 — 1. Keegan DeWall (GCMS) 5:13.25, 2. Owen Borders (IW) 5:22.10, 3. Joey Himmell (TV) 5:40.54

3,200 — 1. Jackson Ritchie (TV) 10:09.82, 2. Henry Masters (TV) 10:49.57, 3. DeWall 11:47.07

400 relay — 1. Oakwood (McDaniel, Connor Moss, Pricer, Connor Smith) 45.45, 2. Flanagan-Cornell 47.78, 3. GCMS 48.62

800 relay — 1. GCMS 1:35.92, 2. Flanagan-Cornell 1:39.69, 3. Oakwood (Connor Taflinger, Thomas, Kyler Johnson, Trevor Hanner) 1:42.80

1,600 relay — 1. Oakwood (Jakob Rupp, Jacob Taflinger, Phillips, Smith) 3:42.75, 2. GCMS 3:48.44

3,200 relay — 1. Oakwood (Rupp, Lucas Tyas, Phillips, Wells) 12:49.93, 2. GCMS 13:04.60