PREP BOYS TRACK iHSA Class 3A Sectional Results
May 16—PREP BOYS TRACK
IHSA Class 3A Sectional
At Wayland-Young Athletic Complex
Team scores — 1. Edwardsville 112.83, 2. O'Fallon 99, 3. Normal West 77.5, 4. Belleville West 68 5. Normal 59, 6. Collinsville 43, 7. Danville 38.33, 8. Glenwood 35.33, 9. Champaign Centennial 32, 10. Alton 29, 11. Champaign Central 28, 12. Belleville East 26, 13. Bloomington 18, 14. Springfield High 15.5, 15. Quincy 10.5, 16. Granite City 10.
Individual results
100 meters — 1. Omar Mims (O'Fallon) 10.60, 2. D'Mario Jackson (Danville) 10.78, 3. Dane Whitaker (Normal) 10.99, 4. Samuel Elliott-Barnes (Alton) 10.99, 5. Travion Wilson (Centennial) 10.99, 6. Akeelan Dowell (O'Fallon) 11.02, 7. Brian Jackson (Belleville West) 11.02. 14. Allante Anderson (Danville) 11.50. All seven advance to state.
200 — 1. Omar Mims (O'Fallon) 21.43, 2. Clayton Lakatos (Edwardsville) 21.51, 3. D'Mario Jackson (Danville) 21.61, 4. Zach Lane (Edwardsville) 21.70, 5. Travion Wilson (Centennial) 21.94, 6. Samuel Elliott-Barnes (Alton) 22.15, 7. Brian Jackson (Belleville West) 22.23. 12. Jerry Reed III (Danville) 23.01. All seven advance to state.
400 — 1. Troy McLean (Belleville West) 48.76, 2. Kaleb Kilgore (Normal West) 49.86, 3. Deandre Brown (Springfield High) 49.91, 4. Isaiah Willis (Normal West) 50.40, 5. Jalek Nelson (Collinsville) 50.46, 6. Samuel Elliott-Barnes (Alton) 50.60, 7. Ben Wilcoxen (Glenwood) 50.70. 16. Kaden Vance (Danville) 53.11. 21. Miles Littlepage (Danville) 54.94. All seven advance to state.
800 — 1. Zach Thoman (O'Fallon) 1:54.95, 2. Van Schneider (Glenwood) 1:56.13, 3. Ethan Snyder (Normal West) 1:57.78, 4. Colin Thomas (Edwardsville) 1:58.21, 5. Lucian Bright (Champaign Central) 1:58.48, 6. Jakob Riley (Champaign Central) 1:58.66. 23. Bryce Martin (Danville) 2:13.68. 24. Manasseh Moore (Danville) 2:15.19. Top four advance to state.
1,600 — 1. Dylan Ybarra (O'Fallon) 4:24.44, 2. Landon Harris (Granite City) 4:26.07, 3. Caleb Mathias (Champaign Central) 4:29.30, 4. Noah Gallivan (Alton) 4:31.33, 5. Eli Greenstreet (O'Fallon) 4:33.04, 6. Mason Daley (Glenwood) 4:33.05. . 24. Revan Bailey (Danville) 4:52.39. Top two advance to state.
3,200 — 1. Dylan Ybarra (O'Fallon) 9:15.42, 2. Brayden Kloeppel (O'Fallon) 9:27.88, 3. Gavin Rodgers (Edwardsville) 9:35.36, 4. Ezekiel Rice (Normal West) 9:36.89, 5. Ben Perulifi (Edwardsville) 9:37.58, 6. Joshua Bierbaum (Normal West) 10:11.40. 14. Dempsey Wyman (Danville) 10:56.10, 24. Phil Andrei Pacheco (Danville) 11:41.55. Top two advance to state.
110 hurdles — 1. Jalyn Cole (Belleville West) 14.38, 2. Michael Mavec (Normal) 15.02, 3. Daylin Donaldson (Belleville East) 15.07, 4. Demarion Fountain (Belleville West) 15.21, 5. William Hardy (Champaign Central) 15.35, 6. Kamden Reynolds (Normal) 15.39. 17. DeVante Johnson (Danville) 17.05. Top six advance to state.
300 hurdles — 1. Demarion Fountain (Belleville West) 39.09, 2. Connor Harper (O'Fallon) 40.17, 3. Daylin Donaldson (Belleville East) 40.49, 4. Juan Rojas (Normal) 40.78, 5. William Hardy (Champaign Central) 41.20, 6. Michael Mavec (Normal) 41.72. 24. Gabrial Bandeen (Danville) 47.29. Top four advance to state.
400 relay — 1. Edwardsville (Boykin, Lakatos, Wilson, Lane) 41.73, 2. O'Fallon (Green Dowell, Beverly, Mims) 42.01, 3. Alton (Holeman, Ruffin, Taul, Elliott-Barnes) 42.84, 4. Normal West (Jones, Page, Lawson, Muhlbauer) 42.93, 5. Belleville East (Smith, Mitchell, Dewalt, Heidelberg) 42.94, 6. Belleville West 43.18. Top five advance to state.
800 relay — 1. Edwardsville (Lakatos, Lane, Wilson, Boykin) 1:27.29, 2. Centennial (Wilson, Kalala, Law, Bradley) 1:29.29, 3. O'Fallon (Beverly, Dowell, Doss, Faver) 1:29.59, 4. Danville (Davari Boyd, Aidan Henderson, Jerry Reed III, D'Mario Jackson) 1:30.09, 5. Belleville East (Smith, Mitchell, Willingham, Dewalt) 1:30.59, 6. Alton (Caruthers, Ruffin Taul, Holeman) 1:30.60. Top six advance to state.
1,600 relay — 1. Belleville West (Fountain, Williams, Nolan, McLean) 3:19.56, 2. Normal West (Kilgore, Brown, Swanlund, Willis) 3:22.70, 3. Glenwood (Grussenmeyer, Patzia, Schneider, Wilcoxen) 3:24.75, 4. Normal (Witzig, Rojas, Fisher, Patterson) 3:25.64. 5. Belleville East (Donaldson, Pete, Holmes, Jones) 3:26.40, 6. Alton 3:27.50. Top five advance to state.
3,200 relay — 1. Normal West (Kilgore, Snyder, Swanlund, Filliman) 7:48.38, 2. O'Fallon (Gherardini, Greenstreet, Wocking, Thoman) 7:52.95, 3. Normal (Ince, Yaros, Witzig, Patterson) 7:53.09, 4. Glenwood (Simmons, Schneider, Groves, Patzia) 7:54.28, 5. Champaign Central (Riley, Bright, Barker, Mathias) 7:54.40. 6. Edwardsville 8:23.38. Top five advance to state.
Shot put — 1. Devin Habermehl (Collinsville) 16.88 meters, 2. Iose Epenesa (Edwardsville) 16.04, 3. Antonio Montoya (Normal) 15.45, 4. Tayvion Diltz (Danville) 14.20, 5. Shane Box (Collinsville) 14.14, 6. Bradyn Mazanowski (Normal) 14.12. Top two advance to state.
Discus — 1. Devin Habermehl (Collinsville) 55.34 meters, 2. Iose Epenesa (Edwardsville) 54.21, 3. Javion Smith (Edwardsville) 47.97, 4. Quincy Martin (Belleville West) 44.91, 5. Antonio Montoya (Normal) 44.82, 6. Shane Box (Collinsville) 44.48, 10. Curtis Beasley (Danville) 40.03, 20. Tim Long (Danville) 33.75. Top three advance to state.
High jump — 1. Voldy Makabu (Centennial) 1.95 meters, 2.(tie) McKenzie Doe III (Glenwood), Devyon Hill-Lomax (Edwardsville) and Victor Jones (Danville) 1.90, 5. Todd Makabu (Centennial) 1.90, 6. PerSirus Menifield (Danville) 1.90, 7. Khalil Thorps-Watt (Collinsville) 1.90. Top seven advance to state.
Pole vault — 1. Noah Misukonis (Bloomington) 4.16 meters, 2. Ayden Gratzl (Collinsville) 3.86, 3. Leon Castaneda (Normal) 3.71, 4. Eli Gilmore (Edwardsville) 3.71, 5. (tie) Logan Alvarez (Normal West) and Jason Percy (Quincy) 3.56. 7. Matthew Sherman (Danville) 3.56. Top two advance to state.
Long jump — 1. Zion Russell (Normal West) 7.00 meters, 2. Braden Missey (Belleville West) 6.92, 3. Malik Allen (Edwardsville) 6.84, 4. Larry Wills (Glenwood) 6.78, 5. Jacob Wahl (Edwardsville) 6.76, 6. Davari Boyd (Danville) 6.71, 19. Aidan Henderson (Danville) 6.03. Top five advance to state.
Triple jump — 1. Malik Allen (Edwardsville) 15.00, 2. Zion Russell (Normal West) 14.20, 3. (tie) Gino Montgomery (Edwardsville) and Byron McNeil (Springfield) 13.42, 5. Devin Hendricks (Bloomington) 13.12, 6. Jackson Greenwold (Champaign Central) 13.08, 11. Davari Boyd (Danville) 12.79. Top four advance to state.