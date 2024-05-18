Prep boys track and field: Adna wins district title, sends area-best 10 events to state

May 18—Fueled by sprinting star Tyler Price and distance standout Jordan Stout, the Pirates accumulated 101 points — the only team from Friday's Class 2B District 4 championships — to hit triple digits at W.F. West High School.

They qualified 10 events for the state meet next week at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. Price swept the 100 and 200-meter dashes while Stout secured the 800 and 1,600. Those two plus Kolton Moon and Cohen Hartley ran on Adna's runner-up 1,600 relay. Price anchored its fourth place 400 relay.

Moon triumphed in the 300 hurdles in a new PR of 41.35 and took third in the 110 hurdles. Gavan Muller placed second in the 110s while Cohen Hartley (800), Bailey Davis (3,200) and Jens Neilson (triple jump) finished in the top-five to qualify for state.

Morton-White Pass, Toledo and Onalaska each sent at least eight events through to Yakima.

Riverhawks sophomore Trevin Gale and senior Jordan Mckenzie qualified in the 100 and 400 plus joined forces with Treyton Marty and Bryson Trosper to post a victory in the 1,600 relay. Gale will also head to state in the open 200.

Marty won the 3,200 and placed second in the 1,600. Adam Kruger leaped 40-01 to set a new PR in the triple jump, good for second place. Cooper Fallon placed fifth in the javelin for Toledo.

Clark Henderson (110 hurdles) and Tony Belgiorno (long jump) picked up individual district titles for the Timberwolves. Henderson placed second in the 300 hurdles and Noah Troy was third in the 200. They had two relays and three individuals placed fifth to snare the last automatic state qualifying spot.

Loggers sprinter Isaac Fitch ran a new PR of 51.45 seconds to win the open 400 as their only event win. The senior took fourth in the 200 and anchored their 1,600 relay to a third place finish. Justice Miller finished top-four in the discus and shot put plus ran under the automatic time in the 100 to qualify for state.

Luke Barrick cleared the pole vault bar at 11 feet even for a new lifetime best and its 400 relay placed second. Ethan Thayer advanced to state in the discus with a throw of 138-10 for Onalaska.

Rainier's Zander Peck (javelin), Zach Hamilton (3200) and Josh Meldrum (100) led its contingent of seven events qualified for state with runner-up finishes. Meldrum placed third in the long jump, Hamilton took fourth in the 1,600 as did Matthew Kenney in the discus. The Mountaineers also sent through their 400 relay.

Napavine's Colin Shields unleashed a throw of 159-04 to win the javelin and set a new PR in the shot put to place fifth. Shields, Austin Lyons (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump) plus Case Van Kooten (100, 110 hurdles) all were multi-event state qualifiers.

Winlock's Chase Trodahl will do the distance triple (800, 1,600, 3,200) at state while Ricky Thompson finished fourth in the 400 and kicked off the Cardinals' fourth place 1,600 relay.