PREP BOYS TRACK: Danville second at Gene Ward Invite

Apr. 26—CHAMPAIGN — The Danville boys track team took on six other teams at the Gene Ward Invitational on Friday and ended up second to Champaign Centennial.

D'Mario Jackson won the 100 (11.03 seconds) and 200 (22.14) meter runs for the Vikings, while Tayvion Diltz won the shot put (15.24 meters), Curtis Beasley won the discus (38.12m), Matthew Sherman won the pole vault (3.65m) and Davari Boyd won the long jump (6.33m).

Victor Jones and PerSirus Menifield were tied for second in the high jump (1.85m), while Josiah Hoskins was third in the 110 hurdles (16.52), Jesse Grupe was tied for third in the pole vault (2.62m), Jackson was fourth in the 400 (53.08), Jayden Rowell was fourth in the 100 (11.28), Boyd was fourth in the 200 (23.28), A'Jani Davis was fourth in the shot put (11.78m) and Revan Bailey was fifth in the 1,600 (5:12.83).

The 400 relay team of Boyd, Rowell, Jerry Reed III and Jackson was second at 43.14, while the 800 team of Boyd, Rowell, Reed and Miles Littlepaige took second at 1:33.17.

PREP BOYS TRACK

At Champaign

Gene Ward Invitational

Team results — 1. Champaign Centennial 158.5, 2. Danville 151.5, 3. Champaign Central 148.5, 4. Urbana 84, 5. Springfield Southeast 53.5, 6. Decatur Eisenhower 50, 7. Peoria 28.

Individual results

High jump — 1. Voldy Makabu (Centennial) 2.01m, 2. Victor Jones (D) 1.85m, 3. PerSirus Menifield (D) 1.85m

Long jump — 1. Davari Boyd (D) 6.33m, 2. Todd Makabu (Centennial) 6.14m, 3. Kellen Davis (Centennial) 5.97m

Triple jump — 1. Ben Tang (Centennial) 12.72m, 2. Cortez Irby (P) 12.29m, 3. Carmyle Douglas 12.26m

Pole Vault — 1. Matthew Sherman (D) 3.65m, 2. Nathan Piercey (Centennial) 2.92m, 3. Jesse Grupe (D) 2.62m

Shot Put — 1. Tayvion Diltz (D) 15.24m, 2. Jordan Steward (Centennial) 13.40m, 3. Demian Villagomez (Central) 12.80m

Discus — 1. Curtis Beasley (D) 38.12m, 2. Kahlil DeCarbo (Centennial) 37.30m, 3. Wyatt Christanson (Centennial) 33.47m

100 meters — 1. D'Mario Jackson (D) 11.03,2. Travion Wilson (Centennial) 11.12, 3. Gary Garner (Eisenhower) 11.24

200 meters — 1. Jackson 22.14, 2. Terrell King (U) 22.81, 3. Cedric Sabin (U) 22.89

400 meters — 1. Sabin 50.95, 2. Abraham Lenear (U) 51.91, 3. Ronald Baker (Central) 52.78

800 meters — 1. Joseph McGinn (Eisenhower) 2:01.55, 2. Caleb Mathias (Central) 2:02.54, 3. Jake Geissler (Centennial) 2:04.16

110 hurdles — 1. William Hardy (Central) 15.23, 2. Jaevon Solomon (SE) 15.73, 3. Josiah Hoskins (D) 16.52

300 hurdles — 1. Hardy 41.60, 2. Wilson 43.37, 3. Solomon 43.52

1,600 — 1. Mathias 4:30.30, 2. Jakob Riley (Central) 4:31.89, 3. Geissler 4:43.11

3,200 — 1. Ryne York (Eisenhower) 10:56.03, 2. Michael Porter (Eisenhower) 11:17.78, 3. Enrique Beuschlein (Central) 11:19

400 relay — 1. Urbana 42.87, 2. Danville (Boyd, Jayden Rowell, Jerry Reed III, Jackson) 43.14, 3. Peoria 44.39

800 relay — 1. Centennial 1:32.01, 2. Danville (Boyd, Rowell, Reed, Miles Littlepaige) 1:33.17, 3. Springfield Southeast 1:33.49

1,600 relay — 1. Central 3:30.43, 2. Centennial 3:31.55, 3. Eisenhower 3:35.08

3,200 relay — 1. Central 8:28.13, 2. Urbana 8:33.34, 3. Centennial 9:03.56