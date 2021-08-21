PREP BOYS TENNIS: Goshen takes care of Bethany, 5-0, for first win of season

Aug. 20—GOSHEN — After a tough 3-2 loss to West Noble to start their season Tuesday, the Goshen boys tennis team responded wit a 5-0 win over Bethany Christian Thursday on the "road" at Bethany.

The RedHawks secured the match early with easy victories at No. 1 singles from sophomore Pi Wellington, No. 2 singles in junior Isaac Sawatzky and the No. 2 doubles of junior Aidan Ebright Zehr and senior Soroosh Kermani. Goshen only lost a combined one game at those three positions.

This left competitive matches at No. 1 doubles and No. 3 singles. In the top doubles position, the RedHawk tandem of junior Joel Byler and senior Carter Schmucker jumped out to quick 4-1 lead in the first set. The all-senior duo of Austin Shenk and Matthew Dyck battled back for Bethany Christian, though, and ultimately forced a tiebreaker for the first set.

The tiebreak started out even, with Goshen holding a slim 4-3 lead. The RedHawks would then put the set away by winning three of the final four points to win the first set, 7-6 (7-4). Byler and Schmucker then rode that momentum to a 6-2 second set victory.

"It's definitely good for their confidence," said Goshen coach Daniel Love about Byler and Schmucker's win. "Tiebreakers are always a tossup; they could go either way. They closed that tiebreaker well. ... They're still figuring out the chemistry there."

Bethany coach Matt Miller was proud of the effort that Shenk and Dyck had in rallying in the first set.

"That's been our one solid position since basically the beginning of the summer: those guys are going to play 1-doubles," Miller said. "So, they've had a lot of experience together this summer. They served really well, so they were able to hold serve. They did a good job of pushing forward to the net. ... They were at least putting the pressure on in that first set, and just the legs kind of gave out in the second set."

The No. 3 singles contest was the only one to reach three sets, and it featured two players making their season debuts at the varsity level. Goshen junior Kaden Priebe came out strong in set one, winning 6-2. Bethany Christian sophomore Ethan Pairitz countered with a strong second set, though, winning 6-4 to set up a third and final set.

Story continues

The third set went the same for Priebe as the first one did, as the junior put together a strong effort to win 6-2.

"Kaden played well; he had never played a three-set match before he said," Love said. "I didn't think he had because JV doesn't play them. So, it was a good experience for him. He won the first set pretty soundly and then he found himself in a tough situation where he had no momentum and had to figure it out again, and he responded well. He was very coachable on the change-over between second and third sets and was able to execute the strategy well."

"(Pairitz) was really inconsistent in the first set, but then he really found it in the second set," Miller added. "And then Goshen's player ... he really picked it up in the third set."