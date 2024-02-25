PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Moser reaches podium twice, Northridge leads area at state finals

Feb. 24—INDIANAPOLIS — Goshen senior Levi Moser became the first RedHawk swimmer to reach the podium at the IHSAA boys swimming state finals since 1998 Saturday, leading area athletes at the weekend competition at the IU Natatorium in the state's capital.

Northridge, which saw the Raiders place in five events, was the highest team scorer of the three TGN schools in attendance, scoring 33 points for a 19th place finish. Goshen scored 24 points (22nd) while Wawasee rounded it out with 13 points (31st).

Raiders junior Sawyer Lehman helped Northridge finished 15th in the 200-yard medley relay before finishing 9th in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke. Junior Evan Haney joined the Northridge relay but also finished 11th in the 500-yard freestyle followed by teammate Deacon Smith in 12th.

Moser was the lone area athlete to grab a podium spot Saturday. The senior RedHawk finished 8th in the 200-yard freestyle to become the first RedHawk to finish in the championship finals of a swim event since 1998. He also broke his own school record, swimming at a pace of 1:41.03. Later, Moser came back to take a 6th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.

Nathan Harper was the only placer for the Warriors on Saturday. The senior finished 10th in the 100 freestyle and grabbed an 11th place finish in the 100-yard backstroke later that day.

Concord and NorthWood also made trips down. The Minutemen and Panthers swimmers failed to reach past Friday's prelims. NorthWood's diver Bryce Knepp in the diving prelims finished 29th.

PREP BOYS SWIMMING

At State Finals at IU Natatorium

State Finals team scores — Top 10

Carmel (409, 1st), Penn (165, 2nd), Fishers (158, 3rd), Zionsville (150, 4th), Bloomington South (123, 5th), South Bend Riley (118, 6th), Harrison (102, 7th), Valparaiso (98, 8th), Center Grove (96, 9th), Hamilton Southeastern (82, 10th) — Northridge (33, 19th), Goshen (24, 22nd), Wawasee (13, 31st)

State Finals area athlete placings

200-yard medley relay: Northridge (15th, 1:38.21) — Evan Haney, Jeremiah Bekhterev, Sawyer Lehman, Tim Blough

200-yard freestyle: Levi Moser (Goshen, 8th, 1:41.03)

200-yard individual medley: Sawyer Lehman (Northridge, 9th, 1:53.12)

100-yard freestyle: Levi Moser (Goshen, 6th, 46.23), Nathan Harper (Wawasee, 10th, 46.81)

500-yard freestyle: Evan Haney (Northridge, 11th, 4:41.95), Deacon Smith (Northridge, 12th, 4:42.33)

100-yard backstroke: Nathan Harper (Wawasee, 11th, 51.54)

100-yard breaststroke: Sawyer Lehman (Northridge, 9th, 57.32)

