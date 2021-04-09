Prep boys soccer: Makeshift Memorial defense stands tall in shutout of Central

Jack Goods, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·4 min read

Apr. 9—Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer has had to deal with injury-induced lineup shuffling throughout the start of this belated season. It hasn't slowed the Old Abes down too much though.

Memorial put up a fourth clean sheet of the season and got all the cushion it would need 38 seconds into Thursday's contest in a 3-0 victory against La Crosse Central. Easton Bertoni scored twice, his second coming on a penalty kick, while Ben Zumwalt had the early eventual game-winning tally.

"We knew La Crosse Central was a solid team and we knew it would be a test tonight," Memorial coach David Kite said. "But I felt we did dominate possession, we created many opportunities, 18 shots to two on shots on target. That just demonstrates how well we possessed, how well we moved the ball."

The Abes were without a pair of starters on the back line, Matt Gyorfi and Ryan Biwer, but still kept the RiverHawks' opportunities to a minimum.

"Two of our back four were out and yet we were super stingy defensively, only allowing two shots against a very good team," Kite said. "There's nothing better than a clean sheet, because it shows we're defending as a team."

Chemistry has helped the group remain flexible.

"We have this Tuesday and Thursday winter league and we play all the time there," Zumwalt said.

"That's how we build our chemistry. We've been playing since we were very young."

Zumwalt's first-minute goal was set up by a nice pass from Jared Nunez, who was planted near the Central end line to the left of the goal. He was able to find Zumwalt in the box, and the junior midfielder made strong contact to power a shot to the back of the net.

"Jared just dribbled along the line and I was right there," Zumwalt said. "He played a perfect ball to me, and I just lefty, top corner. It was perfect. It didn't even feel like a goal. It was just right off my foot and in."

Bertoni scored his first goal from a tough angle to the right of the net in the 37th minute. He was able to find enough of a window to connect with the far corner and put his Abes up 2-0 at the break.

In the 78th minute, Bertoni added another insurance goal after Memorial's Ryder Woodworth was taken down with a tackle in the box. Bertoni, a senior forward, buried a penalty kick to the left of Central goalie Gavin Burrill.

Memorial has put up some lopsided score lines already this year, notably a 9-0 season-opening win against Eau Claire North and a 12-0 win against Sparta on Tuesday, but Kite admitted the team is still a work in progress. The Abes lost some major pieces from the 2019 state tournament qualifying squad, especially offensively, and thus are working some players into new roles. Injury has affected that side of the ball as well, with forward Garrett Woodford finally making his season debut for the team on Thursday.

The focus now is finishing off plays, making the most of the possession advantage.

"The finishing is coming," Kite said. "We were just a little bit off tonight on a couple of occasions. It could have been a much more flattering score line had we been a little bit more clinical."

While Thursday's performance was enough for a smooth victory, Memorial saw last weekend that won't always be the case. The team outshot both De Pere and Green Bay Preble on Saturday but fell in both contests.

Despite the nature of the shrunken alternative fall season, there's still plenty of time for improvement. And it's not like the Abes are starting out at a bad spot. But with championship level goals, there's always room for growth.

Memorial will play a pair of games on Saturday, hosting Stevens Point and Green Bay Notre Dame.

Eau Claire Memorial 3, La Crosse Central 0

LCC 0 0 — 0

ECM 2 1 — 3

Goals: 1, Memorial, Ben Zumwalt (Jared Nunez) 1st minute; 2, Memorial, Easton Bertoni, 37th minute; 3, Memorial, Bertoni (PK), 78th minute. Shots: La Crosse Central 2, Eau Claire Memorial 18. Saves: Gavin Burrill (Central) 14, Devon Barragan-Briseno (Memorial) 0.

Recommended Stories

  • Masters 2021, round two: live scores and latest updates from Augusta

    Masters 2021 leaderboard in full This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau Justin Rose shows value of control to leave Masters big-hitters flailing in his wake Masters 2021: Tee times for second round and latest odds

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Another week, another hole-in-one for Fleetwood

    Tommy Fleetwood on Thursday recorded a hole-in-one for the second straight event, this time at the 16th hole at Augusta National during the Masters first round. Fleetwood took dead aim with a nine-iron in the late afternoon calm and fired at the pin from 170 yards. "It was a lovely looking shot ... a couple of bounces and in," Fleetwood said after a two-over-par 74 that trailed leader and compatriot Justin Rose by nine shots.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.

  • LaVine, Vucevic lead Bulls past Raptors, 122-113

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine each scored 22 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 122-113 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. LaVine also had 15 assists, and Lauri Markkanen came off the bench to score 18 points, making eight of 10 shots. ''I think we've got to be a team now that that really tries to jam it inside,'' said Bulls coach Billy Donovan, who has worked the 6-foot-11 Vucevic into the offense since the deadline trade with Orlando.

  • This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau

    Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion. "I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau. Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed. In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read. "I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.

  • Draymond Green responds to Megan Rapinoe's criticism of his equal pay take: 'I'm all for that'

    Megan Rapinoe slammed Draymond Green for his comments about being bothered by women "complaining" for equal play.

  • Abraham Ancer docked 2 strokes at Masters for controversial bunker violation

    Rules officials parsed video and deemed "the touching of the sand was deemed visible to the naked eye."

  • Lee Elder got his moment in the sun at Augusta, but a marketing ploy by Gary Player's son nearly ruined it

    Wayne Player did what he could to hawk some golf balls, the ones his father not only endorses but also invests in.

  • Jeff Gordon tested positive for COVID-19, will call Saturday's race at Martinsville

    Gordon said he had "minimal symptoms."

  • Michael Lombardi meticulously explains why Patriots unlikely to trade up for QB

    Coming from a former Patriots executive, this logic makes sense.

  • Rashford and Fernandes ensure United brush off Granada

    Marcus Rashford's brilliant finish and a Bruno Fernandes penalty handed Manchester United a 2-0 victory over Granada on Thursday, putting them firmly in charge of their Europa League quarter-final.

  • Damian Lillard: 'When we play against the top-level teams, we get put away'

    Portland loses to Utah, falls to 1-8 against the teams above them in the West.

  • Bills on positive end of ‘biggest draft mistake’ since 2018

    Bleacher Report on the Bills, Jets, Josh Allen and Sam Darnold.