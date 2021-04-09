Prep boys soccer: Makeshift Memorial defense stands tall in shutout of Central

Apr. 9—Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer has had to deal with injury-induced lineup shuffling throughout the start of this belated season. It hasn't slowed the Old Abes down too much though.

Memorial put up a fourth clean sheet of the season and got all the cushion it would need 38 seconds into Thursday's contest in a 3-0 victory against La Crosse Central. Easton Bertoni scored twice, his second coming on a penalty kick, while Ben Zumwalt had the early eventual game-winning tally.

"We knew La Crosse Central was a solid team and we knew it would be a test tonight," Memorial coach David Kite said. "But I felt we did dominate possession, we created many opportunities, 18 shots to two on shots on target. That just demonstrates how well we possessed, how well we moved the ball."

The Abes were without a pair of starters on the back line, Matt Gyorfi and Ryan Biwer, but still kept the RiverHawks' opportunities to a minimum.

"Two of our back four were out and yet we were super stingy defensively, only allowing two shots against a very good team," Kite said. "There's nothing better than a clean sheet, because it shows we're defending as a team."

Chemistry has helped the group remain flexible.

"We have this Tuesday and Thursday winter league and we play all the time there," Zumwalt said.

"That's how we build our chemistry. We've been playing since we were very young."

Zumwalt's first-minute goal was set up by a nice pass from Jared Nunez, who was planted near the Central end line to the left of the goal. He was able to find Zumwalt in the box, and the junior midfielder made strong contact to power a shot to the back of the net.

"Jared just dribbled along the line and I was right there," Zumwalt said. "He played a perfect ball to me, and I just lefty, top corner. It was perfect. It didn't even feel like a goal. It was just right off my foot and in."

Story continues

Bertoni scored his first goal from a tough angle to the right of the net in the 37th minute. He was able to find enough of a window to connect with the far corner and put his Abes up 2-0 at the break.

In the 78th minute, Bertoni added another insurance goal after Memorial's Ryder Woodworth was taken down with a tackle in the box. Bertoni, a senior forward, buried a penalty kick to the left of Central goalie Gavin Burrill.

Memorial has put up some lopsided score lines already this year, notably a 9-0 season-opening win against Eau Claire North and a 12-0 win against Sparta on Tuesday, but Kite admitted the team is still a work in progress. The Abes lost some major pieces from the 2019 state tournament qualifying squad, especially offensively, and thus are working some players into new roles. Injury has affected that side of the ball as well, with forward Garrett Woodford finally making his season debut for the team on Thursday.

The focus now is finishing off plays, making the most of the possession advantage.

"The finishing is coming," Kite said. "We were just a little bit off tonight on a couple of occasions. It could have been a much more flattering score line had we been a little bit more clinical."

While Thursday's performance was enough for a smooth victory, Memorial saw last weekend that won't always be the case. The team outshot both De Pere and Green Bay Preble on Saturday but fell in both contests.

Despite the nature of the shrunken alternative fall season, there's still plenty of time for improvement. And it's not like the Abes are starting out at a bad spot. But with championship level goals, there's always room for growth.

Memorial will play a pair of games on Saturday, hosting Stevens Point and Green Bay Notre Dame.

Eau Claire Memorial 3, La Crosse Central 0

LCC 0 0 — 0

ECM 2 1 — 3

Goals: 1, Memorial, Ben Zumwalt (Jared Nunez) 1st minute; 2, Memorial, Easton Bertoni, 37th minute; 3, Memorial, Bertoni (PK), 78th minute. Shots: La Crosse Central 2, Eau Claire Memorial 18. Saves: Gavin Burrill (Central) 14, Devon Barragan-Briseno (Memorial) 0.