PREP BOYS GOLF: Miller leads all as Falcons join Westview, Northridge as sectional advancers

May 31—MIDDLEBURY — There was just one golfer in a sea of 59 individuals Friday that shot under the par-72 course at Meadow Valley Golf Club.

Brayden Miller, a junior at Fairfield, fired a 1-under par 71, good for first overall.

It also made a huge impact on the overall team scores as the Falcons narrowly slipped into the third spot (337), six-shots in front of Goshen (343).

"It's good, I just want to win as a team so bad," Miller said after winning his first sectional title, finishing third at Meadow Valley as a sophomore. "I have one more year to do it but I'm glad to come out with the individual medalist but I really want to win as a team."

Fairfield was looking for a second sectional title in program history and Miller made sure to do what he could to get the team there.

"I know where I'm at all the time, I know where my partners are at," the junior said. "I tried to get to my coach as much as I could on the back nine so I could know where my team was at so I could strategize around it. Coming up on the 18th he said we were going to come up short so I just played my own game and just focused on myself."

Northridge (328) earned the top spot, just three shots in front of Westview (331). The Ken Brewster-led Raiders and John Kauffman-led Falcons both utilize Meadow Valley as their home course. Westview, coached by Jeff Marchant, joined both schools as a group. Goshen played with Elkhart Christian and Prairie Heights while NorthWood joined up with Bethany Christian and Concord. The fourth group included Lakeland, Bremen and West Noble.

"I thought it would be close, but I wasn't confident," Brewster said. "If you look at the scores, I don't want to disparage any of the other teams, but I think we just held it better than everyone else."

It was the fourth sectional title in a row for the Raiders which boast four seniors in the five-man lineup.

"It's a pretty awesome feat for them, I think that's why we maybe started a little bad today because that was on their mind," Brewster said. "That was on their mind, we had sectional dinner at my house last night, eating pizza, playing cornhole and they were just like 'man, we really want this fourth one,' and so I think that made them a little tight at the beginning."

The Raiders championship effort directly relates to a pair of 3-over par 76's. Seniors Conner Hochstetler and Vadim Kidun scored the similar outings from the one and three spot in the lineup card respectively. Kidun's career day directly translates to the Raiders having the edge for first.

"Career day for him, pretty sure that's a four-shot PR," Brewster said of Kidun who hasn't normally shot from the third-spot this season. "Not sure he's broken 80 in a competition yet. That kid was steady today. I'd kind of be like 'how are you doing' and he'd be like 'I'm good.' He never wants to think about his score. To have your three have a day... winning by three today, if he doesn't have his day and he shoots his normal 81 or 82, then you're not talking to me — you're talking to coach Marchant."

Spectators and coaches alike talked about fast and difficult greens and pin positions Friday. Players agreed.

"The pins were tucked in some pretty tough spots; it was very hard to get to the pin," Miller said. "Front nine, I know the front nine pretty well so I just tried to take my advantage there and shot a 33 on the front."

Westview's freshman Luke Haarer shot a 76 as well, tying Kidun, Hochstetler and Elkhart Christian's Aiden Hibbard for second.

"The pins were definitely in tough positions but it's fair because everyone has to play it," Haarer said.

Working his way up to the top spot in the card this season, the freshman Haarer credited some early practice during the season for helping him stay with the top group of Miller and Hochstetler.

"Our coach took us out here three to four times this year just for practice rounds so our team felt very prepared," Haarer said.

Northridge, Fairfield and Westview all advanced to the regional last year. The Raiders rode a trip down to state as did Fairfield's Brayden Miller, who placed sixth overall. Luke's brother Silas finished runner-up for the Warriors at state.

Miller competed at the 9th U.S. Amateur Four-Ball competition last week. Returning from Pennsylvania Monday morning, the junior had a short turnaround to get ready for the IHSAA postseason.

Outside of the three teams advancing to Thursday's regional, hosted by Warsaw at Stonehenge Golf Course, Hibbard will join two RedHawks.

Junior Todd Kauffman and senior Myles McLaughlin both earned a ticket to the regional, with both shooting a 10-over par 82.

Conditions were quite enjoyable for the crowd at Meadow Valley. With the sun shining and a gentle breeze sweeping through a temperature in the mid-70s, the 8 a.m. start quickly became perfect conditions for spectating and playing before action wrapped up around 2 p.m.

------

NORTHRIDGE SECTIONAL 6 — At Meadow Valley Golf Club

Top three teams and top three individuals on non-advancing teams advance to the regional round Thursday at Stonehenge Golf Course.

ADVANCING TEAMS

1. Northridge (328)

2. Westview (332)

3. Fairfield (337)

ADVANCING INDIVIDUALS

1. Aiden Hibbard — Elkhart Christian Academy, 76

2. Todd Kauffman — Goshen, 82

3. Myles McLaughlin — Goshen, 82

FULL TEAM SCORES — in order of team standing

Northridge (328) — Conner Hochstetler (76), Vadim Kidun (76), Coby Hochstetler (85), Kaden Miller (91), Isaiah Lehman (93)

Westview (331) — Luke Haarer (76), Wade Springer (80), Brett Springer (86), Bryan Yoder (89), Judson Herschberger (96)

Fairfield (337) — Brayden Miller (71), Miles Nine (81), Jasper Carl (92), Benjamin Kio (93), Jake Elliott (94)

Goshen (343) — Todd Kauffman (82), Myles McLaughlin (82), Tyler Scott (87), Kendall Scott (92), Braxten Sheets (99)

NorthWood (354) — Colton Rouch (85), Caleb Vincent (87), Collin Deatsman (89), Trevor Barrett (93), Samuel Holden (98)

Elkhart Christian (368) — Aiden Hibbard (76), Kian Hibbard (93), Carson Hiler (97), Stanley Curtis (102), Caleb Overmyer (107)

Prairie Heights (377) — Braeden Morr (83), Noah Butler (89), Brayden Levitz (99), Austin Milliman (106), Sean Bontrager (121)

Concord (379) — Nathan Potter (83), Lucas Prough (95), Rogan Russell (97), Mason Oiler (104), Morgan Wyatt (112)

Bethany Christian (409) — Keagan Miller (93), Noah Shrock (93), Gideon Miller (106), Emerson Landis (117), Luke Yordy (117)

Lakeland (429) — Deagan Maggard (104), Ethan Rasbaugh (106), Brady Ferguson (107), Jack Yoder (112), Clayton Trump (115)

West Noble (472) — Isaac Mast (105), Nolan Kelly (110), Tristen Reed (125), Blake Ewell (132)

Bremen (475) — Hunter Miller (89), Ethyn Britton (124), Henry Vamer (130), Brayden Blankenship (132), Collin Loomis (135)

