May 16—ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys golf team was able to defeat Attica 181-223 on Thursday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.

Wes Jackson won medalist honors for the Mustangs with a score of 38, while Jaylin Payne scored a 40, Kam Krug had a 50, Brayden Prickett had a 53, Lincoln Hoffa scored a 54 and Noah Armstrong had a 57.

Fountain Central will take part at the West Lafayette Invitational on Saturday.