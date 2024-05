May 21—ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys golf team ended up second in an triangular meet with Parke Heritage and Seeger at Parke County Golf Course.

Wes Jackson led the Mustangs with a 41, while Brayden Prickett had a 46, Kam Krug had a 48, Jaylin Payne had a 51, Ayden Donaldson scored a 54, and William Armstrong had a 59.