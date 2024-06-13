PREP BOYS GOLF: Fairfield's Brayden Miller makes history as an IHSAA champion

Jun. 12—CARMEL — From the first group Tuesday to the end of the IHSAA boys golf state finals Wednesday, there was one name ahead of the rest from start to finish.

And for the first time in 85 years, that name helped wipe off the thick layer of dust that had been accumulating on the Elkhart County record book. With a 5-under par, two-round score of 139 at the IHSAA championship event hosted at Prairie View Golf Club, Fairfield junior Brayden Miller is a champion at the high school level.

He also will be pretty busy the next few hours, or days, perhaps.

"I got 23 missed phone calls, 23 missed text messages, 20 missed Twitter notifications, 10 Instagram, 11 Facebook... so yeah, we're going to be scrolling on our phone for quite a while," Miller said after completing his final round Wednesday.

Elkhart's John Williams is the only other winner from the county, winning in 1939 with a one-round score of 72 — a far cry to what Miller had to put up in the 36-hole tournament.

Miller's reaction to winning the individual title, a personal goal that the junior had talked of extensively throughout the year, was everything you'd expect to hear out of the mouth of the bright-eyed champion who was trying hard to stay humble in the moment.

"It feels great, that's an awesome feeling," Miller said. "It feels great to win it for myself but it's even greater to win it for the community and the school. I've taken a lot of pride in representing the school this year and it's just awesome."

The junior came into Wednesday's final round holding the pole position with a first-round total of 4-under par 68. He held a two-shot lead over a dense field that included two former state champions from Valparaiso and Guerin Catholic.

"I slept on the two-shot lead and I just didn't want to screw anything up," Miller said about what went on between the two rounds. "I extended my lead to six at one point [Wednesday] but within two holes it was down to three. I didn't really try to get in a panic mode there, I just tried to stick with my gameplan, hit fairways, hit greens. Don't be too conservative, but don't be too aggressive; I think I did very well with that."

Miller's tournament action began on Tuesday at 8 a.m., thrown into the first group to play the course at Prairie View. With six birdies and two bogeys, the Fairfield junior had put up his best round of golf at the state tournament. Miller finished 12th his freshman year at 5-over par and 6th his sophomore season and 1-under par.

With a score of 68 going into Wednesday, Miller keep the good times rolling, matching par on the first two holes Wednesday before a solid putt on Hole 3 earned him his seventh birdie of the tournament and first of the day.

Bogeying on Hole 6, one that tripped up the junior on Tuesday as well, Miller's score was even for the day only momentarily before knocking in a long putt on Hole 8 to earn yet another birdie. Through the front nine, Miller was 1-under for the day and 5-under for the tournament, still holding a two-stroke lead.

Hole 10 was what Miller would call afterwards, "a momentum changer."

"I hit a really good shot on 10," Miller said on the hole. "That was probably the best shot of the year on 10. I hit my 4-iron off the tee and I was just short of the rough and then I had to hit maybe a 15-yard slice around this tree with a 7-iron from like 170-feet and I stuck it to like five feet so that was a big momentum changer there."

Now feeling in a bit of a groove, Miller faced a daunting task of the final six holes and what he characterized as "one of the toughest stretched I've played in."

A near eagle on Hole 13 brought Miller to settle for a birdie, but at the time, the senior was now 7-under on the day and held a four-stroke lead over the next closest.

That near-eagle and now six-stroke lead turned into consecutive bogeys on Holes 15-16, shortening up the lead over second to just three strokes.

"I didn't try to go into too much of a panic but my coach kept me calm, told me to drink some water and eat a banana," Miller said, explaining the thought process coming off back-to-back bogeys and facing Hole 17 that he bogeyed Tuesday and even hit a double bogey on last year.

Needing a championship effort to hold on, Miller didn't blink.

"We didn't play well [on that hole] last year either, I told him when he stepped off 17 there because that's a 3-wood hole, I was like 'OK, Brayden, we really owe this hole a lot. It's time to take care of this hole,' because it's really been a nemesis for him throughout the state tournament," Fairfield head coach John Kauffman said.

Matching par with a near tap-in, Miller proceeded to match par once more on the final hole, ending his day 1-under and 5-under for the tournament, beginning the waiting game to see if his score was good enough to land a championship.

His opponents never drew any nearer, securing the illusive title.

"It just means the world, to see him accomplish what he set out to do and to see the fruit of that hard labor... it's not by accident," Kauffman said.

Noticeably, Miller's cheering section seemed to multiply by the hole. Players from Northridge and Westview joined the Fairfield crowd who offered applause often for the junior. Instantly, both Miller and Kauffman were quick to express their gratitude for the championship-like environment.

"I love it," Miller said, looking around at the IHSAA record crowd of 1,103 spectators. "I love that they come to support me. A lot of these kids don't have as much of supporters so I'm just super thankful to have them."

The head coach echoed those sentiments.

"It's really special to see the Northridge kids come out, not surprised at all, they're great kids, and then the Westview kids came over to support him," Kauffman said. "That tells you a lot about the camaraderie in golf and I love the sportsmanship too."

Part of Miller's watch party included Westview's Luke Haarer. The Warriors freshman joined after his finished a few holes in front of Miller's group.

Haarer made his appearance in the 108-player field, shooting 10-over on Tuesday but cutting that in half on day two with a second round of 5-over to finish 15-over and good for a tie in 50th.

Firing his first state tournament birdie on Hole 18, the freshman had a lot to look back on.

"It was definitely a more enjoyable experience today," Haarer, who finished second in last week's regional, said. "I just wasn't making the silly mistakes that I was yesterday and that helped my scorecard a lot. I had a lot of looks these last two days and just, the chance to get one [birdie] was very nice and I could feel myself relaxing afterwards."

Miller's championship is also one for his coaching staff to relish in. The junior made sure to shout them out.

"I've known him since eighth grade, he's a great guy to be around," Miller said of Kauffman. "I couldn't ask for better coaches, him and his wife [assistant coach Kris Kauffman] are amazing people and they just helped me along the way."

And with the state championship goal now checked, what is Miller looking towards now?

"Try to go back-to-back, that's what we're trying to do," Miller said, not needing any time to search for his next goal. "I'm going to give it a good run next year, senior year."

------

IHSAA State Finals — at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel

Top 10 Individual and Top 3 Team scores listed

Team

1. Zionsville (+24, 312)

2. Westfield (+29, 317)

3. Hamilton Southeastern (+30, 318)

Individual

1. Brayden Miller, Fairfield, 139 (-5)

T-2. Aiden Gutierrez, Valparaiso, 143 (-1)

T-2. Justin Hicks, Leo, 143 (-1)

T-2. Jake Cesare, Westfield, 143 (-1)

T-5. Daymian Rij, Gibson Southern, 144 (E)

T-5. Andrew Wall, Zionsville, 144 (E)

7. Caleb Schnarr, Japser, 146 (+2)

T-8. Mattingly Upchurch, Hamilton Southeastern, 148 (+4)

T-8. Max Steiner, Zionsville, 148 (+4)

T-8. Leo Wessel, Guerin Catholic (148 (+4)

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.