PREP BOYS GOLF: Covington wins Bi-County Meet

May 9—COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys golf team held off the rain and three other teams to win the Bi-County Tournament on Thursday at Rivercrest Golf Course.

Coye Ferguson led the Trojans with a two-round score of 87, while Andrew Wright had a 91, Luke Holycross had a 96 and Henry Tanner carded a 100.

Fountain Central was second with Jaylin Payne leading the way with an 86, while Wesley Jackson had a 95, William Armstrong had a 97 and Kam Krug scored a 99.

Seeger was fourth with Thomas Lemming winning medalist honors with a 85, while Owen Kerr had a 104, Grant Watkins had a 118 and Drake Sitz scored a 128.

Attica was third at 426 with Drew Mandeville leading the way with a 94.

The meet started on Monday, while rain moved the second round to Thursday.

At Covington, Ind.

Bi-County Tournament

At Rivercrest G.C. (Par 36)

Team results — 1. Covington 374, 2. Fountain Central 377, 3. Attica 426, 4. Seeger 435.

Medalist — Thomas Lemming (S) 85.

Covington (374) — Coye Ferguson 87, Andrew Wright 91, Luke Holycross 96, Henry Tanner 100, Urban Roarks 103

Fountain Central (377) — Jaylin Payne 86, Wesley Jackson 95, William Armstrong 97, Kam Krug 99, Ayden Donaldson 108.

Attica (426) — Drew Mandeville 94, Eli French 104, Gabe Dreher 110, Jackson Sisk 118, Elijah Lathrop 143

Seeger (435) — Lemming 85, Owen Kerr 104, Grant Watkins 118, Drake Sitz 128, Tanner Fenters 135.